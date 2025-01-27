Taylor Swift Laughs and Cheers as Travis Kelce Sings 'Make a Little Love' After Clinching Super Bowl Spot

Kelce and the Chiefs are headed to their third consecutive Super Bowl on Feb. 9

NFL/X Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce after Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills on January 26, 2025

Taylor Swift was all smiles as Travis Kelce addressed Chiefs Kingdom after Kansas City once again won the AFC Championship.

Kelce, 35, took the stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and the Hunt family after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to secure their spot in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Swift, 35, and her boyfriend's mom, Donna Kelce, watched from the field as the tight end gave a celebratory speech on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Arrowhead Stadium.

After Kelce shouted out the fans of Chiefs Kingdom and getting to "play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this every single AFC Championship," the NFL star broke out into song on the microphone as the "So High School" singer laughed and clapped.

"Hey, before you guys get out of here," Kelce began, before singing the chorus of the song "Get Down Tonight" by KC & The Sunshine Band.

"Just do a little dance. Make a little love," he crooned.

"DO A LITTLE DANCE

MAKE A LITTLE LOVE

GET DOWN TONIGHT." - Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/PNetgtgoJL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025

Kelce asked for help from the crowd to finish the lyrics, putting his hand to his ear to motion for them to sing the line, "Get down tonight."

A few voices chimed in before Kelce shouted, "Yeah!" and sang the lyric himself.

Mahomes, 28, also spoke to the crowd after their AFC Championship win, expressing his gratitude to Kansas City fans for being "loud and proud" at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We love you, Chiefs Kingdom," the quarterback said while hoisting the Lamar Hunt trophy.

Swift and Kelce were covered in red and yellow confetti when they embraced on the field and shared several kisses after the presentation of Kansas City's victory trophy.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025

Kelce, Mahomes and co. will return to their third consecutive Super Bowl on Feb. 9, where they'll attempt to make history as the first NFL team to win three titles in a row.



The 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. Rapper Kendrick Lamar will take the field for the halftime show with a special appearance from SZA.

During the game, Swift looked anxious in videos shared by fans as the Bills and Chiefs faced off. The "Karma" songstress appeared to fidget nervously in her VIP suite with her parents Andrea and Scott Swift and her brother Austin — who were all rocking Chiefs colors in support.



