Taylor Swift Lands A Spot On Forbes Billionaire List For The First Time

Taylor Swift has officially achieved billionaire status, according to Forbes.

The pop superstar made the magazine’s list of most wealthy people on the planet on Wednesday, joining the ranks of famous moneymakers like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, among others.

According to Forbes, Swift slid into ten-figure territory last October amid her blockbuster $1 billion-grossing Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift during a March 2, 2024, concert date in Singapore. She can now officially call herself a billionaire, according to Forbes. Ashok Kumar/TAS24 via Getty Images

For its number, Forbes factored in the “Blank Space” singer’s estimated $190 million, post-tax tour earnings, the value of her music catalog and her real estate portfolio.

With an estimated worth of $1.1 billion, the magazine said Swift is the first person to make their list based on money earned from music and performances alone.

Other notable additions to the three commas club include basketball player-turned-business mogul Earvin “Magic” Johnson and shoe designer extraordinaire Christian Louboutin.

For this year’s list, Forbes said it was able to identify nearly 2,800 billionaires, with their collective wealth totaling up to a staggering $14.2 trillion.

