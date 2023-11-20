As Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce and Chiefs, some Eagles fans feel 'betrayed'

PHILADELPHIA — For Taylor Swift, these days, "Karma" is "the guy on the (Kansas City) Chiefs."

That makes some Philadelphia Eagles fans wish for a dose of lower-case, not-the-song-title karma Monday night when the Chiefs host the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57. It’s also a test of the pop star’s allegiances – and people, especially Eagles fans, are paying attention.

"We all love a love story," Allie Brown, 35, from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, told USA TODAY. "And that’s great and all. But if you’re an Eagles fan, you are until the day that you die. I feel betrayed."

Over the last two months, Swift has quickly embedded herself within "Chiefs Kingdom" amid her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But on her “Eras Tour" stop in Philadelphia earlier this year, Swift – a Reading, Pennsylvania, native – declared that the Eagles were indeed the lyrical reference in question for one of her tracks.

"I'm from Philly," she told the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles. "Of course it's the team."

Eagles fans, even those who double as "Swifties," wondered how she could possibly show her support of Kelce and the hometown squad.

"I’ve loved Taylor Swift my whole life," said Mia Guerrera, 23, from Ventnor, New Jersey. "I think that when you get in a relationship, you got to support your boyfriend 100%, but it is a little bit of a betrayal."

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the second half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Guerrera said there were no negative feelings toward Swift – just unfortunate circumstances.

"I kind of respect it," she said. "I get it. Also, ‘Go Birds.’"

Swift started the South American leg of her tour this month and changed the lyrics of "Karma" to shout out Kelce, who was in attendance in Argentina. Rumors of a potential Swift appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday's game petered out when her concert in Brazil scheduled for Sunday was postponed a day due to excessive heat.

Story continues

But if she were to show up, at least one Eagles fan had a request for Swift’s attire.

"I would expect her to have a Donna Kelce jersey," Guerrera said, "half and half."

Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and older brother of Travis, said on the duo's "New Heights" podcast over the summer that perhaps Travis’ attempt to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it was unsuccessful because Swift maintained hard feelings from the result of the Super Bowl, a 38-35 Kansas City victory.

"I think she should go to the Chiefs games wearing a Kelce jersey," said Sarah Pao, from Atlantic City, New Jersey. "But a Jason jersey, not a Travis one."

Swift is one of many famous Eagles fans. President Joe Biden, Kevin Hart, Bradley Cooper, Miles Teller, Will Smith and Sylvester Stallone are just a few.

"I personally think that she should be an Eagles fan – because ‘Go Birds,’" Pao said. "It’s kind of fake of her. But I love her at the same time."

The public declaration during Swift’s May concert – fans tailgated with the same enthusiasm as an Eagles game, with those who couldn’t secure tickets for one of three nights hanging out in the parking lot to hear her perform from afar – was unfortunate timing.

"In her concert, she straight up told us that she was an Eagles fan," Brown said. "So I feel like you’re a ride or die forever."

There is a caveat. With this relationship, there always is.

"I do love Travis Kelce," Brown said. "Everybody loves him. He’s so adorable.

"I’m all about the brotherly love. But if you’re an Eagles fan, you’re an Eagles fan. It’s cheating."

Travis Kelce’s fraternal bond to the Eagles and the city helped him develop a popular reputation among Philadelphia fans.

Only to see one of their own link up with him.

"I loved Travis Kelce first," Courtney Redcross, 25, from West Chester, Pennsylvania, told USA TODAY.

Redcross is not a fan of Swift or her music. And an Eagles fan with no reason to show Swift some grace takes a hardline stance when it comes to loyalty.

"It’s great that she’s saying publicly she’s an Eagles fan, but we don’t care," Redcross said. "You need to show your support. You need to be at the tailgates, mingling with people. Not at Chiefs games. And the fact that she’s wearing Chiefs attire? It’s disgusting.

"It’s disheartening that she’s from here and going to Chiefs games."

For Eryn Albright, a 22-year-old from Philadelphia, dating a professional athlete means you have to cheer for their team.

"You can’t blame her," Albright told USA TODAY. "I feel like when she comes home, she’s still an Eagles fan."

Brown said Swift deserves "her happy ending."

"I hope (Kelce) can give it to her," she said.

And doesn’t everybody deserve that?

"Not when you’re a Birds fan," Pao said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift cheering for Travis Kelce's Chiefs riles Eagles fans