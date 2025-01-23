Taylor leads Central Arkansas against Austin Peay after 20-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (7-12, 2-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-14, 1-5 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Austin Peay after Layne Taylor scored 20 points in Central Arkansas' 72-62 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Bears have gone 5-2 at home. Central Arkansas is seventh in the ASUN scoring 71.8 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

The Governors are 2-4 in ASUN play. Austin Peay averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Central Arkansas is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Governors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 9.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Bears. Taylor is averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 15.2 points for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 13.4 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

