Taylor leads Air Force against LIU after 23-point game

Long Island Sharks (0-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -10.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts LIU after Ethan Taylor scored 23 points in Air Force's 73-67 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Air Force went 4-12 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Falcons gave up 72.4 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

LIU went 1-17 on the road and 7-22 overall a season ago. The Sharks averaged 6.4 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press