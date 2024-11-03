Taylor-Brown secures third Supertri League title

Georgia Taylor-Brown finished sixth in the individual triathlon at the Paris Olympics this summer [Getty Images]

Georgia Taylor-Brown won her third Supertri League title after a fourth-place finish in the season finale in Saudi Arabia.

Taylor-Brown, 30, won three consecutive Supertri League races in Chicago, London and Toulouse and needed a top-four finish in Neom to claim the overall title, adding to her 2021 and 2022 awards.

"I did it the hard way. I was at the back for the whole race and it's not the best day for me," said Taylor-Brown.

"It's weird winning the title and not being on the podium for the individual race, but I got the title and that is all I came for today."

Olympic champion Cassandre Beaugrand, who won at the World Triathlon Championships last month, claimed gold in 53 minutes 25 seconds and finished third in the series overall.

Luxembourg's Jeanne Lehair could have snatched the overall title from Taylor-Brown had she won the race in Neom, but finished second in 53:33.

"I am really so proud of this win," added Taylor-Brown, "especially after the hard year after the Olympics. It is nice to know that I can still be up there and do it."

In the men's race, Britain's Olympic champion Alex Yee claimed gold in 48:25 ahead of Hayden Wilde, but it was the New Zealand triathlete who clinched the overall title.

"I came in here with no expectation and just wanted to have some fun. I probably let the emotions of winning the Olympics take its toll in the middle of the year. But I have overcome that little blip and am absolutely loving it back racing," said Yee.