Taylor has 22, SIU-Edwardsville beats Morehead State 65-54

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray'Sean Taylor had 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 65-54 victory against Morehead State on Saturday night.

Taylor shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 13 from the line for the Cougars (14-7, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Ring Malith scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Brian Taylor II shot 3 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

George Marshall led the way for the Eagles (13-8, 8-2) with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Tyler Brelsford added 18 points for Morehead State. Anouar Mellouk also put up four points. The Eagles broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

SIU-Edwardsville next plays Thursday against Lindenwood on the road, and Morehead State will host Southern Indiana on Tuesday.

