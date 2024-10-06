Tavares, Matthews lead Maple Leafs to 3-2 win over Red Wings

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored to tie the game and set up John Tavares' winning goal in the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings in their final NHL pre-season outing on Saturday.

Matthews found Tavares in the slot and then provided a screen for the power-play goal, 4:58 into the third period at Scotiabank Arena.

Matthews returned to action after an upper-body injury kept him on the sidelines for four straight games.

The Maple Leafs (4-1-1) will open the regular season on the road against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, while Detroit will entertain the Pittsburgh Penguins for their first game on Thursday.

Toronto and Detroit must submit its 23-player rosters by Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

The Maple Leafs dressed most of their opening-night roster with only regulars Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok and defenceman Jake McCabe missing.

The Red Wings were without many of their top players as Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane and Moritz Seider stayed home.

The visitors did not mount much of an attack in the latter two periods. But the Maple Leafs did have to kill off a final Red Wings power play with 8:30 remaining.

Ville Husso was Detroit's best player, stopping 30 shots.

Toronto goalie Joseph Woll played the entire game. With no explanation from new head coach Craig Berube, Woll played only 31:45 in the previous five pre-season games.

The incumbent is expected to share the workload with newcomer Anthony Stolarz, who only saw 35 minutes of playoff action with the Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers last spring.

The 26-year-old Woll was at his best during a Red Wings (3-3-2) 54-second five-on-three power play. After Jonatan Berggren hit the side of the net and Michael Bradsegg-Bygard glanced a shot off the outside of the post, Woll stoned the latter Detroit forward on a rebound.

However, with the first Toronto penalty expired, Andrew Copp scored to give Detroit a 2-1 advantage when William Wallinder's shot deflected off Toronto's Matthew Knies to a wide-open Copp with 2:02 remaining in the first period.

Copp set up Christian Fischer for a redirect opening goal.

But the Maple Leafs tied the game when Ryan Reaves bumped Detroit defenceman Brogan Rafferty off the puck behind the goal to set up newcomer Steven Lorentz for his first pre-season goal.

The Maple Leafs tied the game 2:52 into the second period on a trademark Matthews one-timer from the side on the power play.

The Maple Leafs outshot the visitors 15-1 in the second period and 33-20 overall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press