Tatsuro Taira hopes to get title shot vs. Alexandre Pantoja in 2024, become first Japanese UFC champion

LAS VEGAS – Tatsuro Taira wants to make history this year.

The rising UFC flyweight contender is hoping to get a title shot against champion Alexandre Pantoja in 2024, so he can get the opportunity at becoming the first Japanese champion in the history of the UFC.

“I want against Pantoja this year, but actually I really want to see who wins between Kape and Mokaev,” Taira told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 58 post-fight press conference.

He then added,

“I will be very happy if I can fight my title shot against Pantoja in Japan and become the first Japanese (UFC) champion.”

Taira (16-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) defeated former UFC title challenger Alex Perez in the main event of UFC on ESPN 58, which took place at the UFC Apex. The fight was ruled a TKO due to injury favoring Taira. After a competitive round, Taira took Perez’s (25-9 MMA, 7-5 UFC) back while standing and Perez’s knee gave out.

It was an unfortunate situation for the fans, Perez and Taira.

“I came here to fight all five rounds. It’s a shame he got injured, but I’m happy I got the win.”

