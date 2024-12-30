Tate McCubbin scores 20 as Austin Peay rolls past Brescia 93-46

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tate McCubbin had 20 points and Austin Peay cruised to a 93-46 victory over Brescia on Sunday.

McCubbin also contributed eight rebounds for the Governors (5-8). Anton Brookshire scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 (5 for 12 from 3-point range). Isaac Haney went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. The win broke a six-game slide for the Governors.

Damian Garcia led the way for the Bearcats with 17 points.

