Target Cyber Monday 2021 deals are here: Shop 100+ deals on iPhones, Roku TVs, Apple Watches and more
Target Cyber Monday deals are here, and they're just as good as the ones you may have missed during Black Friday. Shop some of the best deals on the web at Target right now, and get everything from smart TVs to fun Lego toys at wallet-friendly prices.
Target's Cyber Monday 2021 deals include massive markdowns on top-rated items for your home, closet, kitchen and play room, plus impressive discounts on some of the season's most popular holiday gifts. Meanwhile, you can save even more today on select cooking appliances when you enter coupon code CYBER15 at checkout. With hundreds of available discounts, you can check off everything on your holiday list without leaving your home.
Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know about the holiday shopping event.
Updated 9:16AM: Cyber Monday is officially here and Target has an epic lineup of massive markdowns on tech, home goods, fashion and so much more. To help you snag all the best deals, we'll be live updating this list with the latest sales and savings you can score during Target's Cyber Monday 2021 event. - Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
Top 10 best Target Cyber Monday deals right now
All In Motion Men's Cotton Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt from $16.80 (Save $3.60 to $7.20)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from $59.49 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $13.50 to $30.50)
PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer for $76.49 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $73.50)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)
All New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 6.8-Inch 8GB Tablet for $104.99 (Save $35)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $174.99 (Save $75)
The best deals from the Target Cyber Monday 2021 sale
Kitchen
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter for $21.24 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $13.75)
Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle for $50.99 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $79)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $50.99 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $49)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from $59.49 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $13.50 to $30.50)
PowerXL 5-Quart Single Basket Air Fryer for $67.99 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $52)
KitchenAid Variable-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer for $69.99 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $30)
PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer for $76.49 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $73.50)
Instant Pot 6qt Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid for $84.99 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $65)
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for $84.99 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $35)
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo for $84.99 with coupon code CYBER15(Save $105)
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker for $157.49 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $62.50 and get a $30 Target Gift Card)
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid for $212.49 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $117.50)
Vitamix Explorian 064068 10-Speed Blender for $289.95 with coupon code CYBER15 (Save $160.04)
Home
Wondershop 300-Count Christmas Incandescent Icicle Lights for $9 (Save $1)
Hearth & Hand Fall Tartan Plaid Table Runner for $15.29 (Save $2.70)
Hoover ONEPWR Dust Chaser Handheld Vacuum for $109.99 (Save $30)
Christopher Knight Home Aalto Computer Desk for $119.99 (Save $40)
Christopher Knight Home Mission Storage Ottoman from $119.99 (Save $38 to $62.50)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $174.99 (Save $75)
BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $100)
iRobot Roomba i3 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $100)
iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop for $349.99 (Save $100)
Gifts
Save up to 40% on select electric toothbrushes and oral care
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 (Save $45)
Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 Men's Rechargeable Trimmer for $34.99 (Save $25)
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership for $39.99 (Save $20.01)
Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device for $159 (Save $40.99)
Cricut Explore Air 2 Craft Cutting Machine for $169 (Save $58.99 and get a $30 Target Gift Card)
Fashion and beauty
Just One You made by Carter's Baby 3-Pack Long Sleeve Bodysuit for $5.59 (Save $2.40)
Hanes Girls' 20-Pack Super No Show Socks for $9.79 (Save $4.20)
Universal Thread Women's High-Rise Skinny Jeans for $13.99 (Save $6)
All In Motion Men's Cotton Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt from $16.80 (Save $3.60 to $7.20)
Goodfellow & Co Men's French Terry Robe for $18.89 (Save $8.10)
Universal Thread Women's Erin Lace-Up Combat Boots for $27.99 (Save $12)
DENIZEN from Levi's Men's 216 Slim Fit Jeans for $20.99 (Save $9)
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White Teeth Whitening Kit for $28.61 with coupon code HOTDEAL (Save $13)
Storm Creek Men's Guardian Softshell Velvet Lined Jacket for $95 (Save $10)
Oakley OO9188 59mm Male Rectangle Polarized Sunglasses for $149.80 (Save $64.20)
Electronics
Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Smart Display for $49.99 (Save $50)
Amazon Kindle 8GB with Built-In Front Light for $49.99 (Save $40)
Xbox Series X|S White Wireless Controller for $54.99 (Save $10)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)
All New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 6.8-Inch 8GB Tablet for $104.99 (Save $35)
Acer 15.6-Inch Chromebook 315 (Manufacturer Refurbished) for $149.99 (Save $102)
Google Nest Mesh WiFi Router and Point 2-Pack for $179 (Save $90)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II for $179.99 (Save $120)
TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series 40S325 Full HD Smart Roku TV for $229.99 (Save $70)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $249.99 (Save $100)
Total Wireless Prepaid iPhone SE 2nd Generation (64GB) for $249.99 (Get a $50 Target Gift Card with iPhone and $25 Airtime purchase)
VIZIO D-Series 40-Inch Class 1080p Full-Array LED HD Smart TV for $249.99 (Save $20)
Oculus Quest 2: Advanced All-in-One 128GB Virtual Reality Headset for $299 (Get a $50 Target Gift Card)
LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV for $329.99 (Save $50)
Hisense 50-Inch Class A6G Series 4K UHD Android Smart TV for $349.99 (Save $40)
Samsung 43-Inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series for $359.99 (Save $40)
Samsung 50-Inch UN50AU8000 Smart 4K UHD TV for $479.99 (Save $90)
Toys and games
Shop buy two, get one free deals on toys, board games, activity kits, puzzles, video games, movies and books
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine for $23.99 (Save $6)
Mealtime Magic Maya Interactive Feeding Baby Doll for $34.64 (Save $14.85)
LEGO Star Wars: Boba Fett's Starship 75312 Building Kit for $39.99 (Save $10)
National Geographic Microscope for Kids and 24-Piece STEM Science Kit for $44.99 (Save $5)
Barbie Dream Closet Playset with Blonde Barbie Doll, Full Length Mirror, Storage and 4 Outfits for $74.99 (Save $20)
Huffy Marvel 16-Inch Spider-Man Kids' Bike for $95.99 (Save $24)
Baby Gear
Baby Trend Ally 35 Unisex Newborn Baby Infant Car Seat for $104.99 (Save $27)
Graco TriRide 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $135.99 (Save $34)
Motherly by Storkcraft Timeless 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with Bonus Playhouse for $449.99 (Save $50)
Keenz Class Push Pull Baby Toddler Kids Stroller Wagon for $569.99 (Save $156)
When do Cyber Monday deals start at Target?
Cyber Monday proper is officially here! While Target's Cyber Monday 2021 deals started yesterday, Sunday, November 28, the deals will be going strong through midnight today, Monday, November 29. Better still, the retail giant just unveiled a brand new lineup of deals! If you didn't have a chance to shop Target's Black Friday discounts, you can save big on everything from TVs, toys, and home goods during the Cyber Monday event.
Although Target's early holiday deals have been ongoing since Sunday, October 10, we're seeing more discounts than ever on display right now. Target joins many online retailers—including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy's—in offering some of the best prices we've seen this year on many top-tier brands.
Today's lineup of markdowns also includes "Holiday Best" deals—meaning the product price will not be further reduced during the holiday shopping season—so you can rest assured you're getting the best Target price possible.
When does the Target Cyber Monday sale end?
The Target Cyber Monday sale will officially come to an end at midnight tonight, Monday, November 29. That means you'll be able to score discounts on holiday gifts for everyone on your list before December, and avoid supply and shipping issues.
Are Target Cyber Monday sales available online?
Yes. Target Cyber Monday sales are exclusively available online and on the Target app. Today, online shoppers will have access to thousands of markdowns, including some of the hottest holiday gifts of the year.
Everyone can shop the Target Cyber Monday sale, as there's no membership required to participate, however, Target Circle members can enjoy even more Target discounts during the holiday shopping season. If you're not already a member, don't worry—you can sign up for the free loyalty program right now.
Does Target price match on Cyber Monday 2021?
Yes! Target offers a special Holiday Price Match Guarantee to Cyber Monday shoppers. Any Target purchase made between Sunday, October 10, and Friday, December 24, is eligible for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down on or before Christmas Eve. That means you can shop markdowns on holiday gifts right now during the Cyber Monday sale and get money back if prices drop after you make a purchase.
Online shoppers must call guest services at 1-800-591-3869 and provide proof of purchase in order to qualify for any holiday price match. In addition, the retailer also offers select price matching within 14 days of purchase for products that retail at a lower price at competing stores.
Can I shop Target Cyber Monday sales online?
Cyber Monday is all about shopping online, and there are incredible markdowns you can shop right now. On top of Cyber Monday discounts, online shoppers can enjoy same-day delivery and pickup services—so you can get your hands on those holiday gifts earlier than ever.
Shop the Target Cyber Monday sale
