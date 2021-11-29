Target Cyber Monday 2021 deals are here: Shop 100+ deals on iPhones, Roku TVs, Apple Watches and more

Hundreds of Target Cyber Monday deals just dropped! Shop massive markdowns on robot vacuums, streaming devices, kitchen appliances, TVs and so much more.

Target Cyber Monday deals are here, and they're just as good as the ones you may have missed during Black Friday. Shop some of the best deals on the web at Target right now, and get everything from smart TVs to fun Lego toys at wallet-friendly prices.

Target's Cyber Monday 2021 deals include massive markdowns on top-rated items for your home, closet, kitchen and play room, plus impressive discounts on some of the season's most popular holiday gifts. Meanwhile, you can save even more today on select cooking appliances when you enter coupon code CYBER15 at checkout. With hundreds of available discounts, you can check off everything on your holiday list without leaving your home.

Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know about the holiday shopping event.

Top 10 best Target Cyber Monday deals right now

The best deals from the Target Cyber Monday 2021 sale

Kitchen

Get your kitchen ready for holiday entertaining with huge discounts on cooking tools and appliances at the Target Cyber Monday sale.

Home

Snag robot vacuums, bedding, furniture and more for a big price cut at the Target Cyber Monday sale.

Gifts

Pick up gifts for everyone on your Christmas shopping list during the Target Cyber Monday sale.

Fashion and beauty

Target's Cyber Monday sale has plenty of markdowns on customer-favorite fashion pieces and beauty essentials—shop now!

Electronics

From headphones to TVs, you can find it all (on a big budget) at the Target Cyber Monday sale.

Toys and games

Looking for toys for your little ones? The Target Cyber Monday sale has discounts on board games, bikes and customer-favorite LEGO kits.

Baby Gear

Shop the Target Cyber Monday sale for huge savings on parent-approved baby gear, including monitors and car seats.

When do Cyber Monday deals start at Target?

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is finally here and the deals are just as hot. Shop the Target Cyber Monday sale now for massive markdowns on tech, fashion, home goods and more.

Cyber Monday proper is officially here! While Target's Cyber Monday 2021 deals started yesterday, Sunday, November 28, the deals will be going strong through midnight today, Monday, November 29. Better still, the retail giant just unveiled a brand new lineup of deals! If you didn't have a chance to shop Target's Black Friday discounts, you can save big on everything from TVs, toys, and home goods during the Cyber Monday event.

Although Target's early holiday deals have been ongoing since Sunday, October 10, we're seeing more discounts than ever on display right now. Target joins many online retailers—including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy's—in offering some of the best prices we've seen this year on many top-tier brands.

Today's lineup of markdowns also includes "Holiday Best" deals—meaning the product price will not be further reduced during the holiday shopping season—so you can rest assured you're getting the best Target price possible.

When does the Target Cyber Monday sale end?

Score massive deals on appliances, tech and more during Target's Cyber Monday sale.

The Target Cyber Monday sale will officially come to an end at midnight tonight, Monday, November 29. That means you'll be able to score discounts on holiday gifts for everyone on your list before December, and avoid supply and shipping issues.

Are Target Cyber Monday sales available online?

Yes. Target Cyber Monday sales are exclusively available online and on the Target app. Today, online shoppers will have access to thousands of markdowns, including some of the hottest holiday gifts of the year.

Everyone can shop the Target Cyber Monday sale, as there's no membership required to participate, however, Target Circle members can enjoy even more Target discounts during the holiday shopping season. If you're not already a member, don't worry—you can sign up for the free loyalty program right now.

Does Target price match on Cyber Monday 2021?

Target Cyber Monday 2021: Snag deep discounts on headphones, TVs, baby gear and more.

Yes! Target offers a special Holiday Price Match Guarantee to Cyber Monday shoppers. Any Target purchase made between Sunday, October 10, and Friday, December 24, is eligible for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down on or before Christmas Eve. That means you can shop markdowns on holiday gifts right now during the Cyber Monday sale and get money back if prices drop after you make a purchase.

Online shoppers must call guest services at 1-800-591-3869 and provide proof of purchase in order to qualify for any holiday price match. In addition, the retailer also offers select price matching within 14 days of purchase for products that retail at a lower price at competing stores.

Can I shop Target Cyber Monday sales online?

Cyber Monday is all about shopping online, and there are incredible markdowns you can shop right now. On top of Cyber Monday discounts, online shoppers can enjoy same-day delivery and pickup services—so you can get your hands on those holiday gifts earlier than ever.

