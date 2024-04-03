Tarek El Moussa Jokes He 'Finally Feels Ready' at 42 to Be a Dad After Welcoming Third Baby, Son Tristan

The HGTV star is dad to sons Tristan and Brayden, as well as daughter Taylor

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa with their three kids

Tarek El Moussa is settling into fatherhood.

The HGTV star and dad of three joined host Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday where he discussed how it's been transitioning from a two-kid to a three-kid household after welcoming son Tristan, 13 months, last year with wife Heather Rae El Moussa, 36.

"I finally feel like I'm ready to be a dad," Tarek joked.

"It's a different experience. When I was in my 20s when I had my daughter, I was young, I was building my business," he continued. "I was overwhelmed. I was stressed out. And today, I'm a little more established. I'm a little older. I'm a little wiser. So it's a different experience and I'm really enjoying it."

Asked if his older kids, son Brayden and daughter Taylor, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, 40, have been helping out with his baby boy, Tarek said it's been a mix.

"Well, my daughter is definitely helpful. My son? We're getting there," he laughed. "He loves to play with his brother. He'll play with his daughter all day long but helping? That's questionable."

Last week, Heather took to Instagram to share more about her life as a mom to Tristan and a stepmother to Taylor and Brayden. The sweet Instagram post featured a photo of her and Tristan wearing matching olive green outfits.

"All 3 of the kids have made me a better person in different ways. I got my feet wet with Tay & Bray & then Tristan’s sweet soul chose me to be his mama," Heather captioned her photo dump.

"The kids have given me different perspective of life. There is a different purpose when you become a mother, you think different, you feel different," she continued. "Life is more fun, but scary, I worry about things I’ve never worried about before. It’s chaotic but it’s beautiful chaos. I barely rest, I never have lazy days. Some days I miss that. But the alternative is SO much better. 🤍."

She also gave an update on her son Tristan, revealing that the little one can now say the words "mama," "dada" and "dog." The reality star shared that her son has taken two steps, but he's not quite walking yet.

She added, "He gives kisses & hugs. He loves being outside. He’s so sweet but strong willed. He loves pacis and drinking water. 😊"

