Tara Davis-Woodhall Wins Gold in Long Jump — and Shares Celebratory Embrace with Paralympian Husband Hunter Woodhall

Long jumper Davis-Woodhall is a two-time Olympian, but first-time medalist

Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images Tara Davis-Woodhall on Aug. 8

Tara Davis-Woodhall is officially an Olympic medalist.

The track and field athlete secured the gold medal in the women's long jump final at Stade de France in Paris during the 2024 Olympics on Aug. 8. Her best jump was 7.10 meters.

Team USA's Jasmine Moore earned the bronze medal with her best jump of 6.96 meters.

Davis-Woodhall, 25, previously competed in the 2020 Games in Tokyo, but finished in sixth place.

Heading into these Games, Davis-Woodhall was fresh off of a gold medal win at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in March.



Related: Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall's Relationship: All About the Olympic Couple’s Romance

Ahead of the final, Davis-Woodhall posted photos of herself in Paris on Instagram, captioned with a Jackie Chan quote: "Win or Lose, Fight Hard." Her husband, Hunter Woodhall, shared motivation for her in the comment section: "It’s your time. Let’s go."

Woodhall, a Paralympian, had an earlier message for Davis-Woodhall posted on Instagram on Aug. 7. "I’m so humbled by you," he wrote. "You have battled through so much just to give yourself a chance. You’ve inspired so many with your authenticity. Showing it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay to not always be okay. Through everything you continued to fight for your dream."

Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images Tara Davis-Woodhall

He added, "No one has worked harder. No one has been more disciplined. You inspire me every day to be great. Tomorrow is your moment. Enjoy every bit of it. You are ready."

Woodhall was on site at Stade de France on Thursday, and embraced and hugged the athlete from his spot in the stands after she secured her gold.

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, come to people.com to check out ongoing coverage before, during and after the games. And sign up for Going for Gold, our Olympics newsletter, to get the biggest stories from the Games delivered straight to your inbox. Watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, beginning July 26, on NBC and Peacock.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.