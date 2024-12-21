Tank Dell injury update: Texans WR hospitalized after ‘significant’ knee injury

The Texans are already dealing with their fair share of injuries at receiver this season, but added another unfortunate one on Saturday.

While the team is enjoying having Nico Collins back in the fold, they are without Stefon Diggs for the season and now will have to hold their breath on Tank Dell.

The second-year receiver went down in a heap of pain following a touchdown catch in the third quarter of Saturday's game, holding his knee.

(Editor's note: The below post contains video of Dell's injury following his touchdown catch. Viewer discretion is advised.)

CJ Stroud connects with Tank Dell for a 30-yard touchdown



Here's the latest on Dell.

Tank Dell injury update

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Dell suffered a dislocated kneecap and that "doctors are working to determine the damage" caused by the injury.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters in a postgame news conference that Dell had suffered a "significant" knee injury. The second-year receiver will remain overnight at a Kansas City area hospital as they assess the injury.

NBC's Kathryn Tappen reports that Dell was taken to University of Kansas Hospital. Further, Dell's leg was placed in a vacuum splint, which is used when there is concern for "a fracture or severe instability."

Dell was quickly ruled out after he had to be carted off the field with a severe knee injury, which was the result of some friendly fire in the end zone. While he held on for the touchdown, Dell's leg was caught underneath second-year receiver, Jared Wayne.

The reactions of the Texans' players appeared to tell the story here, with many of them looking clearly shaken.

POWERFUL: Several Texans gather around Tank Dell and pray over him after his injury.



🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5iX6QiQp62 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) December 21, 2024

Tank Dell, towel over his head, air cast on his leg is loaded via a stretcher into the back of the cart. pic.twitter.com/or2oYW7oN3 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) December 21, 2024

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was perhaps the most emotional Texans' player on the field, visibly upset that his fellow 2023 draftee appears to, once again, have a long road to recovery ahead of him.

CJ Stroud reacts to Tank Dell’s injury. pic.twitter.com/JQS5gqVK9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 21, 2024

It marks the second consecutive season where Dell suffered an injury as a result of the friendly fire. In 2023, his season was ended with a fractured fibula after being caught in a pile around the goal line.

The Texans are in for the TD, but Tank Dell is down after the play. pic.twitter.com/HijvWgRro0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Texans WR depth chart

With Dell and John Metchie III out and Diggs done for the season, the Texans are quickly running out of healthy receivers. Here's a look at the team's depth chart of uninjured options right now:

Tank Dell stats

Dell was in the midst of one of his better games of the season before the injury, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. He appeared primed to go over the 100-yard mark for just the second time this season before being forced out of action.

