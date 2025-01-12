Is Tamworth vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Spurs beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek (Getty Images)

Non-league side Tamworth host Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon, with the minnows looking to secure a huge cupset against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tamworth are in 16th place in the National League ahead of today’s game, and they are still on the edge of the relegation scrap in England’s fifth tier, sitting just seven points above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has turned around Spurs’ fortunes in recent weeks, having beaten Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek.

And this tie will provide the Australian with a much-needed chance to rest some key players amidst an injury crisis in defence, with Spurs likely to field a youthful starting eleven as they make the trip to Staffordshire.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s FA Cup tie:

When is Tamworth vs Tottenham?

Tamworth vs Tottenham will kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 11 January at The Lamb Ground in Tamworth, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 11.45am. Subscribers will also be able to stream the match online on ITVX.

Team news

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is Spurs’ only new injury concern after the win over Liverpool, with the Uruguayan likely out for some time after suffering a head injury.

Long-term absentees Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Richarlison remain sidelined, as does Destiny Udogie.

Fraser Forster could return from illness, while Pape Sarr and James Maddison will be available for selection after serving their suspensions for accumulating yellow cards.

These injuries likely mean that Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon will start in the full-back positions, though Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin could be forced to start at centre-back once more.

In midfield, Lucas Bergvall could make a start after his goal in midweek, while youngster Mikey Moore will hope to be in the starting line-up after impressing in previous cameos.

In the forward line, expect wholesale changes as Postecoglou looks to rest Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and Heung Min Son, with Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Yang Min-hyeok potentially deputising in some form.

Predicted line-ups

Tamworth XI: Singh; Crompton, Cullinane-Liburd, Hollis, Fairlamb; McGlinchey, Milnes, Tonks, Williams; Morrison, Creaney.

Spurs XI: Austin; Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Reguilon; Sarr, Moore, Bergvall; Johnson, Werner, Min Hyeok.

Odds

Tamworth win 14/1

Draw 11/2

Tottenham win 1/6

Prediction

Even if Postecoglou does take the chance to rest most of Spurs’ first-team players, whatever starting eleven he uses should have more than enough quality to earn a straightforward win.

Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham.

