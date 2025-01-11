Tamworth vs Tottenham: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham beat Liverpool on Wednesday night (AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham have an FA Cup third round date with Tamworth on Sunday which is the biggest game in the non-league side’s history.

Spurs go into the tie on the back of a morale-boosting win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg, so are aiming to complete a perfect week in the domestic cup competitions.

As is always the case when a Premier League side faces lower league opposition, Ange Postecoglou must warn against complacency to avoid being on the wrong side of a giant-killing.

Tamworth have already shocked Macclesfield, Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion to reach this stage but are not in great form ahead of the tie having lost their last two games without scoring.

With an attendance of 4,963 (with just over 500 seated) at Tamworth’s home ground, this has all the ingredients of an FA Cup classic and here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tamworth vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 12, 2024.

The match will take place at the Lamb Ground.

Where to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via ITVX.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Tamworth vs Tottenham team news

Andy Peaks has signed a new full-time contract with Tamworth and will be hopeful of being able to name his strongest possible side against Tottenham.

Spurs, meanwhile, are boosted by the returns of James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr after they missed the win over Liverpool through suspension.

Boost: James Maddison is available after suspension. (Getty Images)

However, Rodrigo Bentancur is set to miss out despite a positive update on the midfielder following his head injury against Liverpool.

Spurs are not expected to rotate too heavily, however.

Fraser Forster and Richarlison could be available but Wilson Odobert, Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie aren't expected to feature.

Tamworth vs Tottenham prediction

Premier League quality will tell in this one and whilst Tottenham have been inconsistent this season, when they’re at their best, they are full of goals.

If Spurs can grab an early goal then the floodgates will open and Tamworth could find themselves on the end of a heavy defeat.

Tottenham to win 5-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first ever meeting between Tamworth and Tottenham.

Tamworth vs Tottenham match odds

Tamworth to win: 14/1

Tottenham to win: 2/13

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).