Tamworth vs Tottenham LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham head north of Birmingham for one of the pick of the ties on FA Cup third-round weekend. Spurs have won this competition eight times and face what should be a straightforward task against the lowest-ranked team left in the draw.

Ange Postecoglou has said he “always” wins silverware in his second season at a club and he is eyeing another cup run, with Spurs also in a good position to reach the Carabao Cup Final after a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday. Tamworth are down in 16th place in the National League but the artificial pitch at their Lamb Ground adds an intriguing element to this David versus Goliath contest.

Spurs will have one eye on the north London derby against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium but they will hope to avoid an upset here. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at the Lamb Ground.

Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT, Lamb Ground

Here’s Spurs chairman Daniel Levy arriving at the Lamb Ground

Tamworth want to bring Spurs 'down to our level'

Tamworth boss Andy Peaks says he wants to bring Tottenham “down to our level”.

The Lambs sit 16th in the National League but have already seen off two EFL clubs on their run so far, having beaten League One Huddersfield and Burton.

Peaks signed a new full-time contract with Tamworth ahead of the Spurs tie that will run to 2027, and he is looking forward to welcoming their top-flight opponents on the weekend.

He said: "We have to try and use that (home conditions and facilities) to our advantage.

"They'll get that respect from me and my players before and after but during, we have to be competitive.

"We have to fight for every ball and make it an intimidating place, bring them down to our level and make it uncomfortable for them.

"You'd like to think it (plastic surface) would be a leveller, it will be to a degree but they have technically good players.

"Perhaps if it was any of the other clubs maybe at step two or step three where you have grass, and at this time of year it might be muddy, that would be even more of a leveller, to be honest."

Tottenham have arrived in Tamworth...

Arrived at Tamworth 👋 pic.twitter.com/hP5gBCuh21 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2025

Tamworth vs Tottenham stats

- Tamworth’s only previous FA Cup game against a top-flight side came in the third round in 2011-12, losing 2-0 against David Moyes’ Everton

- Tottenham have progressed from each of their last nine FA Cup ties against non-league opponents. Their last such defeat came against Norwich in 1914-15, when there were only two Football League divisions

- This is Tamworth’s fourth appearance in the FA Cup third round, going out at this stage in 2005-06, 2006-07 and 2011-12

- Tottenham have progressed from 17 of their last 18 FA Cup third round ties, with the only exception being a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in 2013-14

Postecoglou: Spurs will not underestimate Tamworth

Ange Postecoglou has promised Tottenham will give Tamworth the utmost respect - and insisted the non-league club's artificial pitch is an improvement on the toad-infested surface he once encountered in Fiji.

Spurs will aim to navigate a potential banana skin against a side 96 places below them in the English football pyramid.

When asked about on Tamworth's artificial surface, Postecoglou recounted a tale from his time as South Melbourne boss when they won 5-1 against Nadi in the final of the 1999 OFC Club Championship, which sent them through to FIFA's Club World Championship where they faced Manchester United.

"The toads? I was in South Melbourne back in 1999 and it was the first qualifying for the first-ever World Club Championship in Brazil, which famously Man United pulled out of the FA Cup for.

"A fair bit of prize money at stake I remember for a club like ours and in the final of that we had to play in Fiji, because we were an Oceania team.

"Warming up there were toads we had to remove, which kept jumping on the pitch.

"At the time, you're kind of going 'really?', but when you realise what was at stake, a fair bit of money and the opportunity to play at the Maracana against some of the best teams in the world, we ended up playing Man United, Vasco de Gama and Necaxa of Mexico, it was quite extraordinary.

"Our president at the time, George Vasilopoulos, who is still around, had these worry beads. They got a working out that day, let me tell you!

"He kept thinking about our bank balance and seeing frogs and toads on the field. It's an experience."

Prediction

Premier League quality will surely tell in this one.

While Tottenham have been inconsistent this season, when they’re at their best they are full of goals.

If Spurs can go ahead early then the floodgates could open and Tamworth could find themselves on the end of a heavy defeat.

Tottenham to win 5-0.

Tottenham team news

10:17 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou is likely to take the opportunity to rest a few tired bodies this afternoon.

The stretched nature of the Spurs squad means Postecoglou cannot heavily rotate but Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke could be left out ahead of Wednesday’s north London derby at Arsenal.

If Solanke is rested, Will Lankshear is likely to start up front.

Sergio Reguilon is expected to start at left-back and then either Djed Spence or Pedro Porro will be at right-back, with the other getting a rest on the bench.

Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray are likely to continue at centre-back, though Alfie Dorrington pushing for his first Spurs start.

James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr will come back into midfield after being suspended for the 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

Postecoglou has confirmed new signing Antonin Kinsky will start in goal.

Mikey Moore is available but Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out after suffering a concussion against Liverpool.

How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham

10:08 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via ITVX.

Good afternoon!

10:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tamworth vs Tottenham.

A real David versus Goliath contest as Spurs travel to National League side Tamworth in one of the pick of the FA Cup third-round ties.

Spurs are on a high after their Carabao Cup win over Liverpool on Wednesday but Tamworth are out to cause a major shock.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12:30pm GMT from Lamb Ground.