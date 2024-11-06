Tampa Bay takes losing streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (4-8-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Philadelphia Flyers after losing three in a row.

Tampa Bay has a 4-1-0 record in home games and a 7-6 record overall. The Lightning rank sixth in league play serving 11.0 penalty minutes per game.

Philadelphia has a 2-4-1 record on the road and a 4-8-1 record overall. The Flyers are third in the league serving 11.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has seven goals and seven assists for the Lightning. Emil Martinsen Lilleberg has over the last 10 games.

Matvei Michkov has four goals and six assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

