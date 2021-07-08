Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions

Justin Cuthbert
·1 min read
TAMPA, FL - JULY 7: Ross Colton #79 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal with teammates against Corey Perry #94 and the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on July 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Iskowitz/NHLI via Getty Images)
The Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup champions. (Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions, proper. 

After winning inside the sanitary confines of a COVID-19-free bubble last summer miles away from home base, the Lightning earned the opportunity to celebrate a second consecutive championship — this time with fans, family, friends, and loved ones — following a Game 5 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.

Ross Colton is the unlikely goal-scoring hero for the Lightning, notching the lone marker in the nail-biting 1-0 victory, while netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy posted his fifth consecutive shutout to close out a postseason series, making 21 saves.

More to come.

