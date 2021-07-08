Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions, proper.
After winning inside the sanitary confines of a COVID-19-free bubble last summer miles away from home base, the Lightning earned the opportunity to celebrate a second consecutive championship — this time with fans, family, friends, and loved ones — following a Game 5 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.
Ross Colton is the unlikely goal-scoring hero for the Lightning, notching the lone marker in the nail-biting 1-0 victory, while netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy posted his fifth consecutive shutout to close out a postseason series, making 21 saves.
More to come.
More from Yahoo Sports