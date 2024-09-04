TAMMY ABRAHAM: FOCUS AND FUN FACTS

On the last day of a long transfer window, the AC Milan family welcomed Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham, more simply known as Tammy Abraham. The fifth new addition of the Rossoneri summer is a player familiar to our fans from numerous matches in recent seasons against Roma. Despite being just 26 years old, turning 27 on 2 October, the English forward already boasts extensive experience at the top and possesses qualities that could make him a key player in Coach Fonseca's plans. Standing at 6'3", Abraham is notable not only for his long limbs and imposing physique but also for his good technical skills. The new number 90 for AC Milan is a great team player, combining finishing abilities with a knack for contributing effectively to build-up play through hold-up play and linking passes.

Tammy was born in the London borough of Camberwell, and at the age of eight, he joined Chelsea's youth academy. He went through the full academy system with the Blues, winning the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League in consecutive seasons, 2014/15 and 2015/16. His performances caught the attention of Guus Hiddink, the first-team manager, and in May 2016, he made his Premier League debut against Liverpool. His first professional experience came in the 2016/17 season with a highly successful loan spell at Bristol City in the Championship, where he ended the season with 26 goals in 48 matches, finishing as the second-top scorer in the English second tier. The following year, he was with Swansea, where he gained Premier League experience and scored his first goals in the top flight. His third loan spell was a season of breakthrough: with 26 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, he was a key player in Aston Villa's promotion back to the Premier League.

These three loan spells convinced Chelsea to invest in him, and between 2019 and 2021, he repaid the club's trust with 30 goals in 82 appearances, contributing to their victories in the 2021 Champions League and UEFA Super Cup. In the summer of 2021, he joined Roma, where in his first year in the Italian capital, he led the Giallorossi to victory in the Conference League, scoring 27 goals in 53 official appearances. However, the following seasons were less fortunate, partly due to a serious injury in June 2023.

Let's get to know Tammy better with some facts about him.

FAMILY, ORIGINS, AND FOOTBALL

Tammy has Nigerian roots, with his father, Mr. Tamaraebi Bakumo, hailing from Bayelsa, one of Nigeria's 36 states. Tammy's father is also his agent. Football runs in the family; his younger brother Timmy grew up in Fulham's youth system and, after some experience in League One and Two, now plays in the sixth tier with Tonbridge Angels.

INSPIRATIONS AND ROLE MODELS

Although he grew up within Chelsea's ranks, Tammy Abraham revealed in a 2017 interview that he was an Arsenal fan as a child, with Thierry Henry being one of his childhood idols. Another significant role model for him is Didier Drogba, whom he first met at Cobham during his time in Chelsea's academy.

FRIENDS REUNITED

At AC Milan, Abraham reunites with three former Chelsea teammates: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori. In fact, Tomori is one of Tammy's best friends off the pitch, and they often go on vacation together during the summer. With Ruben and Fikayo, Abraham achieved success in Chelsea's youth teams, including winning the UEFA Youth League and the FA Youth Cup.

TAMMY'S RECORDS

Tammy Abraham has achieved several notable milestones throughout his career. At Bristol City, he became the first player to win Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Top Scorer awards in the same season. At Aston Villa, he was the first player in over 40 years to score 25 goals in a single season. With Chelsea, in 2019, he became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League era and was the first Chelsea academy product to score double figures in goals for two consecutive seasons since 1983. At Roma, Tammy set the record for the most goals scored by an English player in a single Serie A season, netting 17 goals in 2021/22.

ENGLAND AND NIGERIA

Due to his heritage, Abraham was eligible to represent both Nigeria and England. After featuring for various English youth teams (Under-18, Under-19, and Under-21) and taking part in the 2019 U21 European Championship in Italy, he made his initial senior appearances for England in friendlies, including his debut against Germany at Wembley in November 2017. For several months, he was undecided between the two national teams. In October 2019, he ultimately chose to represent England, making his official debut in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. A month later, on 14 November, he scored his first goal in a 7-0 win over Montenegro.





