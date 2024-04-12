“The Talk” to End at CBS After 15 Seasons of 'Skill, Creativity and Dedication'

One more shortened season of 'The Talk' will air later this year and conclude in December

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty The Talk hosts kbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales.

The Talk is coming to an end.

CBS announced the talk show will return for a shortened 15th and final season this fall. The sendoff will conclude in December. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood currently host the daytime series, which premieres in one-hour time slots on weekdays.

A joint statement signed by CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios prexy David Stapf, shared with PEOPLE, read: “The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

Related: Julie Chen Says Sharon Osbourne's Exit from 'The Talk' Was 'a Horrible Mess': 'It Was Watching a Trainwreck'

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, and Natalie Morales on The Talk in 2024.

Along with thanking the five current Talk hosts, showrunner Rob Crabbe and all crew members, the statement acknowledged The Talk hosts past. “We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day,” the statement concluded. “And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

The Talk, which premiered in 2010, has seen many hosts take a seat on the CBS program over the years, including Julie Chen Moonves, Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Aisha Tyler, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Eve, Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond.

The series hasn’t always been without, either. Chen Moonves previously compared Osbourne’s exit to “watching a trainwreck.”

Story continues

Related: 'The Talk' 's Akbar Gbajabiamila 'Cold-Called' Michael Strahan, Asked to 'Shadow' His Hosting Duties

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Julie Chen on The Talk.

“I think the whole thing was handled really horribly. It was very sad to see,” Chen Moonves, 54, said while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Osbourne’s leave from the series came after public backlash for her defending her friend Piers Morgan on air.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In its 14 years on screen, The Talk has been nominated for 56 Daytime Emmy awards, taking home 11 of them.

As the daytime slots on CBS evolve, PEOPLE previously reported the network is considering a new daytime soap opera. The Gates would focus on offering a “fresh perspective” and Black narrative. If greenlit, the drama is slated to “salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved, with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television,” president of the CBS Studios NAACP venture Sheila Ducksworth said in a statement.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.