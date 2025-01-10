Talford leads Winthrop against Longwood after 21-point outing

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 2-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-7, 1-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Longwood after Kelton Talford scored 21 points in Winthrop's 89-83 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 10-1 on their home court. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 8.1.

The Lancers have gone 2-1 against Big South opponents. Longwood has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Winthrop's average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 78.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.9 Winthrop gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Jones III is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.2 points.

Michael Christmas is averaging 12 points for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 86.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press