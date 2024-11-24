Takeaways: Capitals Continue To Struggle Without Ovechkin, Outplayed In Loss To Devils

WASHINGTON — It's just hasn't been the same without Alex Ovechkin, and the Washington Capitals know it.

That was the story again on Thursday, as Washington's offense struggled to come together as the team found itself outplayed and outdone by the New Jersey Devils in a 3-2 loss.

Here are all the takeaways from the defeat. It marked the first time that D.C. dropped back-to-back games this season.

Capitals Struggle To Get Offense Going Early, Third-Period Push From McMichael & Company Not Enough

Offense, which came easier than it ever did to open the season for D.C., has become a whole new challenge with Ovechkin out for the next 4-6 weeks.

Matt Roy got his first as a Capital to open the scoring, but after that, offense dried up for Washington.

The Capitals struggled to get pucks on net, overpassing and failing to get shots through the Devils' defense. They were ultimately outshot 24-15, and though there were moments of sustained pressure, nothing came of those opportunities as puck management proved to be an issue for the second consecutive game.

Washington had inserted Ivan Miroshnichenko onto the top line with hopes that he could contribute offensively, but the 20-year-old couldn't get too much going and didn't get much ice time, either.. as all four lines struggled to really make a statement at 5-on-5.

In the third, the Capitals turned the urgency up, getting more shots on net and creating a handful of opportunities.

Then, on a power-play, Connor McMichael buried a backdoor feed from John Carlson to pull D.C. within one. It marked his 13th goal of the season, putting him in a tie for fourth in the NHL in goal-scoring.

While McMichael's goal gave the Capitals some life and led to a furious late rally, it wasn't enough, as the team couldn't solve Jake Allen and ultimately fell by one goal.

Capitals Can't Stay Disciplined, PK Falters Against Red-Hot Devils

Washington also didn't do a good job in the special teams department. The Capitals couldn't stay disciplined, with top penalty killer Nic Dowd taking two penalties and Tom WIlson also spending time in the box, along with Rasmus Sandin.

Not having top personnel available for the kills hurt the Capitals, who came into Saturday's contest with the fourth-best PK in the league. Washington allowed two power-play goals on five opportunities, despite Charlie Lindgren's best efforts between the pipes, and has now given up PPGs in back-to-back games.

Capitals Get Outplayed

In the end, New Jersey was the better team. Jesper Bratt and company controlled the tempo of the game, and from the moment Tomas Tatar tied things up at 1 in the first period, the ice was tilted, as from that point on, the Devils dominated in shots, blocks and just about every other aspect of the game.

It's a tough result for D.C., who still has a lot to figure out without its captain in tow.