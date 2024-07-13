Taj Bradley allows 5 hits in 7 innings, Rays beat AL Central-leading Guardians 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taj Bradley allowed limited AL Central-leading Cleveland to five hits in seven innings to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Guardians 2-0 on Friday night.

Bradley (4-4) struck out eight and walked two in his seventh consecutive strong start. The right-hander has given up five earned runs over his 42 innings.

Colin Poche struck out two in a perfect eighth before Jason Adam had three strikeouts in an 1-2-3 ninth to complete a five-hitter and get his fourth save. Tampa Bay improved to 47-47.

Major league batting leader Steven Kwan went 1 for 4 for the Guardians, who have lost 10 of 16. He is hitting .359.

Light-hitting catcher Alex Jackson had a leadoff double in the fifth off Carlos Carrasco (3-7), and scored to put the Rays up 2-0 on Yandy Díaz's groundball double down the first-base line.

Jackson reached on an error to stat the third, went to third on Díaz’s flare single to right, and came home on Brandon Lowe's double-play grounder.

Jackson went 2 for 4 to raise his average from .062 to .086. Díaz finished with three hits.

Carrasco gave up two runs, one earned, and six hits over five innings.

The Rays had a runner on third with two outs in the second when Richie Palacios hit an 108.5 mph smash that went airborne off first base to first baseman Josh Naylor, who won the race to the bag to get the out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Reliever Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL. “It seems to be manageable right now, but we don’t want to do anything detrimental for him," manager Stephen Vogt said, … RHP Xzavion Curry was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, and struck out two with the bases loaded in the seventh. … LHP Matt Boyd (Tommy John surgery) had his second batting practice session on Thursday.

Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen (right elbow internal brace surgery) will throw batting practice on Saturday and then is set to join Triple-A Durham after the All Star break.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Gavin Williams (0-1, 4.82 ERA) and Tampa Bay RHP Zack Littell (3-6, 4.44 ERA) are set to start Saturday.

___

Mark Didtler, The Associated Press