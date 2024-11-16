Tagovailoa, Dolphins look to build on strong Monday night performance when they host Raiders

Las Vegas (2-7) at Miami (3-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Dolphins by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Raiders 4-5; Dolphins 3-6.

Series record: Dolphins lead 19-18-1.

Last meeting: Dolphins beat Raiders 20-13 in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Nov. 19, 2023.

Last week: Raiders had a bye, lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-24 in Week 9; Dolphins beat Rams 23-15.

Raiders offense: overall (29), rush (32), pass (18), scoring (25)

Raiders defense: overall (15), rush (22), pass (11), scoring (30)

Dolphins offense: overall (20), rush (9), pass (25), scoring (30)

Dolphins defense: overall (10), rush (12), pass (8), scoring (17)

Turnover differential: Raiders minus-14; Dolphins minus-3.

Raiders player to watch

QB Gardner Minshew received a reprieve and now it’s on him to make the most of it. He has 12 turnovers (eight interceptions, four fumbles) and must show he can take care of the ball with Desmond Ridder still an option. This game will show whether Minshew is the answer for the rest of the season.

Dolphins player to watch

QB Tua Tagovailoa passed for only 207 yards last week, but made a series of big throws down the stretch when the Dolphins needed it. He was 9 of 12 for 137 yards on third downs. The big question will be his decision-making, after he stunned many when he made a head-first tackle after throwing an interception. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa, who suffered his third diagnosed concussion in two years on Sept. 12 later saw on film how he left himself vulnerable on the play, and that he knows he must make wise decisions to stay available.

Key matchup

Minshew vs Dolphins defense. Miami's defense is allowing just 191.3 passing yards per game and is coming off a performance in which it did not give up a touchdown against Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense. When these teams played last season, the Dolphins had two key fourth down stops and two interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Key injuries

Raiders: The offensive line should get a little healthier from various ankle injuries, with LT Kolton Miller and G/T Andrus Peat practicing, though C Andre James (ankle) and G Cody Whitehair are out. CB Nate Hobbs is also out with an ankle injury.

Dolphins: CB Kendall Fuller will miss the game as he remains in the concussion protocol. ... Miami will be without RT Austin Jackson for the rest of the season, with the starting tackle set to have surgery on his knee. ... WR Tyreek Hill has been playing through a wrist injury. ... CB Jalen Ramsey popped up on the injury report late in the week with a knee injury. ... LT Terron Armstead (knee) and OL Robert Jones (knee) are questionable.

Series notes

Though the Dolphins lead the regular-season series, Las Vegas leads the postseason series 3-1. ... The home team has won the past four postseason meetings. ... The Dolphins held the Raiders to 36 rushing yards on 16 carries last season. It was the Raiders’ lowest rushing total in a game since a 24-yard performance against Denver on Oct. 1, 2017.

Stats and stuff

Brock Bowers’ 307 yards after the catch is the most among tight ends this season. It’s also the highest number for any rookie at that position through the first 10 weeks since at least 2016, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. … CB Jack Jones has four career interceptions returned for a touchdown. Only four other players have had at least that many in their first three seasons. … DE Maxx Crosby is one tackle for loss from 100 for his career. Just three players since at least 1999 have reached that mark in their first six seasons. … Crosby also is 1 1/2 sacks from 60. … Las Vegas has one or more sacks in 27 consecutive games, tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the fourth-longest active streak. The Baltimore Ravens are first with 48. … K Daniel Carlson has three of the top four scoring seasons in franchise history. He also holds the top four spots in single-season field goal percentage. ... The Dolphins have just one win at home this season, which came in the season opener when K Jason Sanders kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Jacksonville. ... The Dolphins need one win to improve their regular-season record to 500-405-4 and become the 19th franchise in NFL history to reach 500 wins. ... Tyreek Hill had his first touchdown since the opener on Monday against the Rams, a 1-yard catch from Tua Tagovailoa that made it 17-6 in the third quarter. Hill's only other touchdown was an 80-yard score in the opener, to go along with a season-high 130 yards receiving. He needs two TDs to reach 80 in his career. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. needs 36 receiving yards to reach 8,000 in his career and become one of 12 active NFL players to have 8,000 receiving yards. He also needs one receiving touchdown to reach 60 and tie for 10th among active NFL players. ... The Dolphins ended their streak of five games with at least 100 yards rushing with just 65 against the Rams. That was only the second time this season they've rushed for fewer than 70 yards.

Fantasy tip

RB De'Von Achane leads the team in carries (105), yards rushing (457), receptions (42), receiving touchdowns (three) and is tied with Raheem Mostert for a team-high two rushing TDs.

The Associated Press