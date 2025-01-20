Tactical tweak leads Arsenal to dominant 5-0 victory in Slegers’ first game

Renee Slegers began her permanent role as Arsenal manager with a dominant 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace, highlighting her tactical acumen amid a challenging schedule.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Renee Slegers kicked off her tenure as Arsenal manager with a commanding 5-0 victory over relegation candidates Crystal Palace.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, the match wasn’t without its challenges. After an early goal, the first half turned stagnant, with Arsenal struggling to find their rhythm. However, a tactical adjustment early in the second half reinvigorated the team, leading to a convincing win.

The result sees Arsenal overtake Manchester City for second place, as the Citizens suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

United’s victory propels them to third place, while City drop out of the Champions League positions.

Meanwhile, league leaders Chelsea secured an equally dominant 5-0 win away to West Ham United and remain seven points clear of Arsenal. The Gunners now face Chelsea next Sunday at Stamford Bridge in a crucial showdown.

For the first match after the Christmas break, Renee Slegers fielded a familiar starting XI: Daphne van Domselaar; Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe; Kim Little, Kyra Cooney-Cross; Beth Mead, Frida Maanum, Mariona Caldentey; Alessia Russo.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Mead’s inclusion in place of Caitlin Foord was the only change to the regular lineup. Injuries and illness ruled out Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig, leaving a heavily defensive bench comprising two goalkeepers, four defenders, one defensive midfielder, and two wingers.

Fortunately for Arsenal, there was no need to chase the game, allowing Slegers to manage her substitutions effectively.

Caitlin Foord made a significant impact, shifting the game’s momentum, while Imane Kafaji, Lia Wälti, and Katie Reid also came on. Notably, Reid was again preferred over Laura Wienroither at right-back, signalling her growing role as cover for Emily Fox.

While a natural centre-back, Reid has clearly surpassed Wienroither in the pecking order for this position.

The left-back situation, however, poses a more pressing question. With Steph Catley often partnering Leah Williamson at centre-back and Katie McCabe playing all 21 matches this season, depth on the left side is thin. Could Wienroither, who has experience in the position, now become Arsenal’s primary left-back cover?

With a hectic schedule looming, rotation will undoubtedly be necessary. Arsenal face Brighton away in the League Cup, Chelsea away in the league, Bristol City at home in the FA Cup, and Manchester City away in the league, all within the next few weeks. Midweek cup fixtures may see more squad rotation, as maintaining form in the league takes precedence.

The club is also managing its squad size carefully to comply with the Women’s Super League’s 25-player limit. Katie Reid seems set to remain, but youngsters like Freya Godfrey, Maddie Earl, and Laila Harbert are likely to join Vivienne Lia on loan, while Teyah Goldie and Michelle Agyemang are already on season-long loans.

The relentless schedule means little time for traditional training sessions. After recovery on Monday, Arsenal will conduct tactical preparations on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup clash with Brighton. Recovery follows on Thursday, with just two training sessions on Friday and Saturday before the Chelsea game.

This pattern will likely repeat for upcoming fixtures against Bristol and Manchester City, and possibly beyond if Arsenal progress in the cup competitions.

Such an intense run of games will undoubtedly test the squad’s endurance. With Arsenal targeting silverware in all four competitions, precision in preparation and execution will be vital over the next five matches.

Renee Slegers’ start as full-time manager has been overwhelmingly positive, continuing the unbeaten streak she maintained as interim coach. Arsenal fans will hope her success continues through this challenging stretch, keeping the Gunners competitive on all fronts.