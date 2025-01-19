Tabin's two points lead Victoire over Charge in sold-out game at Videotron Centre

QUÉBEC — Kati Tabin had a goal and an assist for her first two points of the season as the Montréal Victoire held off the Ottawa Charge 2-1 Sunday in a Professional Women's Hockey Game before a sold-out crowd at the Videotron Centre.

Tabin's goal came on a third-period power play and stood as the winner.

She also assisted on Catherine Dubois' power-play goal that opened the scoring in the second period.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 27 saves as the Victoire improved to 23 points (six regulation wins, two overtime wins, an overtime loss and two regulation losses), three move than defending champion Minnesota.

Shiann Darkangelo scored her fourth goal of the season and Emerance Maschmeyer made 33 saves for the Charge, who are fourth in the league at 14 points (4-0-2-5).

The game in Quebec City, which had an announced crowd of 18,259, was the fourth game on the PWHL's Takeover Tour of neutral site games as the league considers expanding by as many as two teams by next season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press