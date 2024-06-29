T20 World Cup Final: India beat South Africa in thriller as Virat Kohli announces retirement

Swansong: Virat Kohli (AP)

India beat South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final to win T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval.

Ending a 13-year wait for another world title, India secured redemption in the Caribbean after losing the 50-over World Cup final to Australia eight months ago.

Player of the match Virat Kohli quit T20 Internationals shortly after the game, telling reporters: "This was my last T20 game playing for India

"Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward."

Electing to bat on a dry surface, 2007 champions India overcame a top-order meltdown to post a competitive 176-7.

Virat Kohli (76) struck his first 50 of this World Cup and Axar Patel smashed 47 to power India to a healthy total.

Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj claimed two wickets apiece for South Africa.

The Proteas suffered a top order collapse of their own but Quinton de Kock (39) and Tristan Stubbs (31) put their chase back on track.

Heinrich Klaasen (52) then counter-attacked in spectacular fashion but India's impeccable death-overs bowling restricted South Africa to 169-8.

Additional reporting by Reuters.