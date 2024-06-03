T20 World Cup 2024 tables: Fixtures, results, schedule in full, how to watch, venues and odds

It has already been a thrilling start to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Held in the USA and West Indies, fans of cricket old and new are in for a treat as a Stateside audience is introduced to, and hopefully embraces, a game which has traditionally been met with indifference across the pond.

However, the T20 format is designed to get the pulses racing and the matches held in New York, Texas and Florida should be great spectacles, particularly with favourites India facing Pakistan during the first group stage.

This year’s tournament is split into a first-round group stage consisting of five teams in each of the four groups, the top two of which qualify for the Super 8s. Those two groups will each produce two qualifiers for the semi-finals, before the final on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

England are the defending champions and have a big point to prove after letting their 50-over crown slip away so meekly in India last year. In the opening game of their group vernight, David Wiese's heroics led Namibia to a thrilling Super Over victory over Oman.

Oman had been skittled for just 109, but fought back to force a Super Over with a superb bowling performance. However, all-rounder Wiese struck 13 from four balls as Namibia posted 21 batting first in the tie-breaker, before taking responsibility with the ball as Oman were restricted to 10 for one in reply.

Earlier over the weekend, both host nations got off to winning starts, with West Indies surviving a scare to beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets, after Aaron Jones's unbeaten 94 had led USA to victory over Canada on the opening night.

Scotland, Ireland and Afghanistan are among the dark horses looking to cause an upset but otherwise it’s a case of the usual suspects eyeing the trophy with Australia and South Africa tipped to go far.

Fans in the UK will not get the early start times for several of the games, which will take place late at night to meet the needs of the local North American audience.

T20 World Cup tables, fixtures and results

(All times BST)

Group Stage

Group A

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 USA 1 1 0 0 +1.451 2 2 Pakistan 3 India 4 Ireland 5 Canada 1 0 1 0 -1.451 0

Saturday, June 1

USA bt Canada by seven wickets

Wednesday, June 5

Ireland vs India - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Thursday, June 6

USA vs Pakistan - 3.30pm, Grand Prairie Stadium

Friday, June 7

Ireland vs Canada - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Sunday, June 9

Pakistan vs India - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, June 11

Pakistan vs Canada - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Wednesday, June 12

USA vs India - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Friday, June 14

USA vs Ireland - 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium

Saturday, June 15

Canada vs India - 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium

Sunday, June 16

Pakistan vs Ireland - 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium

Group B

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 Namibia 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 Oman 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 England 4 Australia 5 Scotland

Sunday, June 2

Namibia bt Oman by 11 runs in Super Over

Tuesday, June 4

England vs Scotland - 3.30pm, Kensington Oval

Wednesday, June 5

Oman vs Australia - 1.30am, Kensington Oval

Thursday, June 6

Namibia vs Scotland - 8pm, Kensington Oval

Saturday, June 8

Australia vs England - 6pm, Kensington Oval

Sunday, June 9

Oman vs Scotland - 6pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Tuesday, June 11

Namibia vs Australia - 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Thursday, June 13

Oman vs England - 8pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Saturday, June 15

Namibia vs England - 8pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Scotland vs Australia - 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Group C

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 West Indies 1 1 0 0 +0.411 2 2 New Zealand 3 Afghanistan 4 Uganda 5 Papua New Guinea 1 0 1 0 -0.411 0

Sunday, June 2

West Indies bt Papua New Guinea by five wickets

Monday, June 3

Afghanistan vs Uganda - 1.30am, Providence Stadium

Wednesday, June 5

Uganda vs Papua New Guinea - 12.30am, Providence Stadium

Friday, June 7

Afghanistan vs New Zealand - 12.30am, Providence Stadium

Saturday, June 8

West Indies vs Uganda - 1.30am, Providence Stadium

Wednesday, June 12

West Indies vs New Zealand - 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Thursday, June 13

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Friday, June 14

Uganda vs New Zealand - 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Monday, June 17

Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand - 3.30pm, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

West Indies vs Afghanistan - 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Group D

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 South Africa 2 Sri Lanka 3 Bangladesh 4 Nepal 5 Netherlands

Monday, June 3

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, June 4

Nepal vs Netherlands - 3.30pm, Grand Prairie Stadium

Friday, June 7

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 1.30am, Grand Prairie Stadium

Saturday June 8

Netherlands vs South Africa - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Monday, June 10

South Africa vs Bangladesh - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, June 11

Nepal vs Sri Lanka - 12.30am, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium

Thursday, June 13

Netherlands vs Bangladesh - 3.30pm, Arnos Vale Stadium

Friday, June 14

Nepal vs South Africa - 12.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium

Sunday, June 16

Nepal vs Bangladesh - 12.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka - 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Super 8s

Group 1

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 A1 2 B2 3 C1 4 D2

Thursday, June 20

C1 vs A1 - 3.30pm, Kensington Oval

B2 vs D2 - 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Saturday, June 22

A1 vs D2 - 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

C1 vs B2 - 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium

Monday, June 24

B2 vs A1 - 3.30pm, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

C1 vs D2 - 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium

Group 2

Pos Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 A2 2 B1 3 C2 4 D1

Wednesday, June 19

A2 vs D1 - 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

B1 vs C2 - 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Friday, June 21

B1 vs D1 - 3.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

A2 vs C2 - 1.30am, Kensington Oval

Sunday, June 23

A2 vs B1 - 3.30pm, Kensington Oval

C2 vs D1 - 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Knockout Stage

Semi-finals

Wednesday, June 26

Group 1 winner vs Group 2 runner-up - 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Thursday, June 27

Group 2 winner vs Group 1 runner-up - 3.30pm, Providence Stadium

Final

Saturday, June 29

Semi-final winner 1 vs Semi-final winner 2 - 3.30pm, Kensington Oval

T20 World Cup venues

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda - 10,000 capacity

Kensington Oval, Barbados - 28,000 capacity

Providence Stadium, Guyana - 20,000 capacity

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia - 15,000 capacity

Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent & the Grenadines - 18,000 capacity

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago - 15,000 capacity

Central Broward Park, Florida (USA) - 25,000 capacity

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (USA) - 34,000 capacity

Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas (USA) - 15,000 capacity

T20 World Cup odds

India - 11/4

Australia - 7/2

England - 9/2

South Africa - 6/1

West Indies - 9/1

New Zealand - 10/1

Pakistan - 12/1

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan - 33/1

Bangladesh - 80/1

Ireland - 200/1

Scotland - 500/1

USA - 750/1

Selected nations only. Odds via Bet365, subject to change.

How to watch the T20 World Cup

TV channel: The T20 World Cup will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.