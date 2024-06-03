T20 World Cup 2024 tables: Fixtures, results, schedule in full, how to watch, venues and odds
It has already been a thrilling start to the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Held in the USA and West Indies, fans of cricket old and new are in for a treat as a Stateside audience is introduced to, and hopefully embraces, a game which has traditionally been met with indifference across the pond.
However, the T20 format is designed to get the pulses racing and the matches held in New York, Texas and Florida should be great spectacles, particularly with favourites India facing Pakistan during the first group stage.
This year’s tournament is split into a first-round group stage consisting of five teams in each of the four groups, the top two of which qualify for the Super 8s. Those two groups will each produce two qualifiers for the semi-finals, before the final on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
England are the defending champions and have a big point to prove after letting their 50-over crown slip away so meekly in India last year. In the opening game of their group vernight, David Wiese's heroics led Namibia to a thrilling Super Over victory over Oman.
Oman had been skittled for just 109, but fought back to force a Super Over with a superb bowling performance. However, all-rounder Wiese struck 13 from four balls as Namibia posted 21 batting first in the tie-breaker, before taking responsibility with the ball as Oman were restricted to 10 for one in reply.
Earlier over the weekend, both host nations got off to winning starts, with West Indies surviving a scare to beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets, after Aaron Jones's unbeaten 94 had led USA to victory over Canada on the opening night.
Scotland, Ireland and Afghanistan are among the dark horses looking to cause an upset but otherwise it’s a case of the usual suspects eyeing the trophy with Australia and South Africa tipped to go far.
Fans in the UK will not get the early start times for several of the games, which will take place late at night to meet the needs of the local North American audience.
T20 World Cup tables, fixtures and results
(All times BST)
Group Stage
Group A
Pos
Team
P
W
L
NR
NRR
Pts
1
USA
1
1
0
0
+1.451
2
2
Pakistan
3
India
4
Ireland
5
Canada
1
0
1
0
-1.451
0
Saturday, June 1
USA bt Canada by seven wickets
Wednesday, June 5
Ireland vs India - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Thursday, June 6
USA vs Pakistan - 3.30pm, Grand Prairie Stadium
Friday, June 7
Ireland vs Canada - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Sunday, June 9
Pakistan vs India - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Tuesday, June 11
Pakistan vs Canada - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Wednesday, June 12
USA vs India - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Friday, June 14
USA vs Ireland - 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Saturday, June 15
Canada vs India - 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Sunday, June 16
Pakistan vs Ireland - 3.30pm, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Group B
Pos
Team
P
W
L
NR
NRR
Pts
1
Namibia
1
1
0
0
0
2
2
Oman
1
0
1
0
0
0
3
England
4
Australia
5
Scotland
Sunday, June 2
Namibia bt Oman by 11 runs in Super Over
Tuesday, June 4
England vs Scotland - 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
Wednesday, June 5
Oman vs Australia - 1.30am, Kensington Oval
Thursday, June 6
Namibia vs Scotland - 8pm, Kensington Oval
Saturday, June 8
Australia vs England - 6pm, Kensington Oval
Sunday, June 9
Oman vs Scotland - 6pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Tuesday, June 11
Namibia vs Australia - 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Thursday, June 13
Oman vs England - 8pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Saturday, June 15
Namibia vs England - 8pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Scotland vs Australia - 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Group C
Pos
Team
P
W
L
NR
NRR
Pts
1
West Indies
1
1
0
0
+0.411
2
2
3
Afghanistan
4
Uganda
5
Papua New Guinea
1
0
1
0
-0.411
0
Sunday, June 2
West Indies bt Papua New Guinea by five wickets
Monday, June 3
Afghanistan vs Uganda - 1.30am, Providence Stadium
Wednesday, June 5
Uganda vs Papua New Guinea - 12.30am, Providence Stadium
Friday, June 7
Afghanistan vs New Zealand - 12.30am, Providence Stadium
Saturday, June 8
West Indies vs Uganda - 1.30am, Providence Stadium
Wednesday, June 12
West Indies vs New Zealand - 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Thursday, June 13
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Friday, June 14
Uganda vs New Zealand - 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Monday, June 17
Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand - 3.30pm, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
West Indies vs Afghanistan - 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Group D
Pos
Team
P
W
L
NR
NRR
Pts
1
South Africa
2
Sri Lanka
3
Bangladesh
4
Nepal
5
Monday, June 3
Sri Lanka vs South Africa - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Tuesday, June 4
Nepal vs Netherlands - 3.30pm, Grand Prairie Stadium
Friday, June 7
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 1.30am, Grand Prairie Stadium
Saturday June 8
Netherlands vs South Africa - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Monday, June 10
South Africa vs Bangladesh - 3.30pm, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Tuesday, June 11
Nepal vs Sri Lanka - 12.30am, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
Thursday, June 13
Netherlands vs Bangladesh - 3.30pm, Arnos Vale Stadium
Friday, June 14
Nepal vs South Africa - 12.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Sunday, June 16
Nepal vs Bangladesh - 12.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka - 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Super 8s
Group 1
Pos
Team
P
W
L
NR
NRR
Pts
1
A1
2
B2
3
C1
4
D2
Thursday, June 20
C1 vs A1 - 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
B2 vs D2 - 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Saturday, June 22
A1 vs D2 - 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
C1 vs B2 - 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Monday, June 24
B2 vs A1 - 3.30pm, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
C1 vs D2 - 1.30am, Arnos Vale Stadium
Group 2
Pos
Team
P
W
L
NR
NRR
Pts
1
A2
2
B1
3
C2
4
D1
Wednesday, June 19
A2 vs D1 - 3.30pm, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
B1 vs C2 - 1.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Friday, June 21
B1 vs D1 - 3.30am, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
A2 vs C2 - 1.30am, Kensington Oval
Sunday, June 23
A2 vs B1 - 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
C2 vs D1 - 1.30am, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Knockout Stage
Semi-finals
Wednesday, June 26
Group 1 winner vs Group 2 runner-up - 1.30am, Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Thursday, June 27
Group 2 winner vs Group 1 runner-up - 3.30pm, Providence Stadium
Final
Saturday, June 29
Semi-final winner 1 vs Semi-final winner 2 - 3.30pm, Kensington Oval
T20 World Cup venues
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda - 10,000 capacity
Kensington Oval, Barbados - 28,000 capacity
Providence Stadium, Guyana - 20,000 capacity
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia - 15,000 capacity
Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent & the Grenadines - 18,000 capacity
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago - 15,000 capacity
Central Broward Park, Florida (USA) - 25,000 capacity
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (USA) - 34,000 capacity
Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas (USA) - 15,000 capacity
T20 World Cup odds
India - 11/4
Australia - 7/2
England - 9/2
South Africa - 6/1
West Indies - 9/1
New Zealand - 10/1
Pakistan - 12/1
Sri Lanka, Afghanistan - 33/1
Bangladesh - 80/1
Ireland - 200/1
Scotland - 500/1
USA - 750/1
Selected nations only. Odds via Bet365, subject to change.
How to watch the T20 World Cup
TV channel: The T20 World Cup will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.