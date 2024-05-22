T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures, schedule, groups, results and more – a complete guide

Adil Rashid (left), Jos Buttler (centre) and Moeen Ali celebrate England winning their second T20 World Cup in 2022 - Getty Images/Philip Brown

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – formerly, simply the World T20 – is the ninth edition of the tournament in only 17 years and the biggest ever with 20 teams taking part. It is taking place jointly in the Caribbean, for the second time, and the United States which is hosting its first matches in either limited-overs World Cups.

England go into the tournament as defending champions and seeking a third title which would push them ahead of West Indies as the most successful side in T20 World Cup history. England won their first global tournament the last time it was staged in the Caribbean.

Having beaten Pakistan in the final at the MCG two years ago to make themselves double reigning World Cup holders, England’s woeful campaign in the 50-over tournament held in India last autumn has left them merely as solo world champions and engaged in a revamp of their white-ball side under the head coach, Matthew Mott, and captain, Jos Buttler.

When is the T20 World Cup?

The tournament begins on June 1, 2024 and ends with its 55th and last match 28 days later on June 29, 2024.

Where does it take place?

The tournament is shared for the second time (after UAE and Oman stepped in to co-host it during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021), this time by the Caribbean and the US after Cricket West Indies and USA Cricket were successful with a joint bid. The ICC has long identified the US as a prime growth area for the game and was delighted the two boards worked in partnership to secure the hosting rights.

Indeed Paraag Marathe, chair of USA Cricket and Leeds United, said in 2021 when they were named joint-hosts: “The ICC has identified the USA as a strategic market for growth that will benefit cricket around the world. A major event in 2024 will be the critical catalyst to improve facilities, develop a professional league, grow the fanbase and inspire public and corporate support … leaving a legacy of facilities and public enthusiasm for the sport across America ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

Which venues are hosting matches?

Six grounds in the Caribbean – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua & Barbuda, Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Providence Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago – will share 39 matches in total.

The remaining 16 ties will take place at three venues across the United States: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a temporary venue built at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, New York, Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida and Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

How to watch the T20 World Cup on TV

Like all ICC tournaments during the current rights cycle, the 2024 T20 World Cup will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. Should England reach the final, as they did in 2022 and the 2019 World Cup, Sky may be persuaded to allow that match to be broadcast live on Channel 4.

The BBC has won the auction for radio rights for ICC tournaments for the next four years, announcing their victory over TalkSport on May 9. Test Match Special, therefore, will broadcast the tournament with their usual ball-by-ball coverage of the fixtures.

In India the tournament will be streamed free on Hotstar.

Who is in the England squad ?

Jofra Archer has been named as part of England’s 15-man squad but there is no place for fellow seamer Chris Woakes.

Chris Jordan also makes the cut, with his ability in the field and as a lower-order batsman said to be critical in selectors’ thinking. Harry Brook is also back after missing England’s tour of India.

Which teams have qualified?

Hosts

West Indies

United States

Top eight teams from 2022 T20 World Cup

England

Pakistan

New Zealand

India

Australia

Netherlands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

ICC T20i rankings

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

European qualifiers

Ireland

Scotland

East Asia-Pacific qualifier

Papua New Guinea

Americas qualifier

Canada

Asia qualifiers

Nepal

Oman

Africa qualifiers

Namibia

Uganda

What is the format?

The preliminary group stage consists of four groups of five, each team playing the other four with two points for a win and one for a no result. Ties will be settled by a Super Over. The top two in each group will progress to the Super Eight stage which comprises two groups of four with each team playing three games. The top two sides in each of the Super Eight groups will qualify for the semi-finals. the winner of group one playing the runner-up in group two and vice versa.

What are the other squads?

Named so far:

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Canada

Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut.

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Reserve: Kyle Klein.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Reserve: Ben Sears.

Oman

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.

Papua New Guinea

Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

South Africa

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya.

United States

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

West Indies

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

What is the group stage draw?

Group A

India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States.

Group B

England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman.

Group C

New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda.

Group D

South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.

What are England’s group fixtures?

(All times BST)

Tuesday, June 4: England v Scotland (Barbados, 3.30pm)

Saturday, June 8: Australia v England (Barbados, 6pm)

Thursday, June 13: England v Oman (Antigua, 8pm)

Saturday, June 15: Namibia v England (Antigua, 6pm).

What are Scotland’s group fixtures?

Tuesday, June 4: England v Scotland (Barbados, 3.30pm)

Thursday, June 6: Namibia v Scotland (Barbados, 8pm)

Sunday, June 9: Oman v Scotland (Antigua, 6pm)

Sunday, June 16: Australia v Scotland (St Lucia, 1.30am).

What are the full fixtures?

(All times BST)

Sunday, June 2: USA v Canada (Dallas, 1.30am); West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana, 3.30pm).

Monday, June 3: Namibia v Oman (Barbados, 1.30am), Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York, 3.30pm).

Tuesday, June 4: Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana, 1.30am), England v Scotland (Barbados, 3.30pm).

Wednesday, June 5: Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas, 4.30 pm), India v Ireland (New York, 3.30pm)

Thursday, June 6: Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana, 12.30am), Australia v Oman (Barbados, 1.30am), USA v Pakistan (Dallas, 4.30pm), Namibia v Scotland (Barbados, 8pm).

Friday, June 7: Canada v Ireland (New York, 3.30pm).

Saturday, June 8: New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana, 12.30am), Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas, 1.30am), Netherlands v South Africa (New York, 3.30pm), Australia v England (Barbados, 6pm).

Sunday, June 9: West Indies v Uganda (Guyana, 1.30am), India v Pakistan (New York, 3.30pm), Oman v Scotland (Antigua, 6pm).

Monday, June 10: South Africa v Bangladesh (New York, 3.30pm).

Tuesday, June 11: Pakistan v Canada (New York, 3.30pm)

Wednesday, June 12: Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida, 12.30am), Australia v Namibia (Antigua, 1.30am), USA v India (New York, 3.30pm).

Thursday, June 13: West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad, 1.30am), Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent, 3.30pm), England v Oman (Antigua, 8pm).

Friday, June 14: Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 1.30am), USA v Ireland (Florida, 3.30pm).

Saturday, June 15: South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent, 12.30am), New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad, 1.30am), India v Canada (Florida, 3.30pm), Namibia v England (Antigua, 6pm).

Sunday, June 16: Australia v Scotland (St Lucia, 1.30am), Pakistan v Ireland (Florida, 3.30pm).

Monday, June 17: Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent, 12.30am), Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia, 1.30am), New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 3.30pm).

Tuesday, June 18: West Indies v Afghanistan (St Lucia, 1.30am).

Super Eights

Wednesday, June 19: A2 v B1 (Antigua, 3.30pm).

Thursday, June 20: B1 v C2 (St Lucia, 1.30am), C1 v A1 (Barbados, 3.30pm).

Friday, June 21: B2 v D2 (Antigua, 1.30am), B1 v D1 (St Lucia, 3.30pm).

Saturday, June 22: , A2 v C2 (Barbados, 1.30am), A1 v D2 (Antigua, 3.30pm).

Sunday, June 23: C1 v B2 (St Vincent, 1.30am), A2 v B1 (Barbados, 3.30pm).

Monday, June 24: C2 v D1 (Antigua, 1.30am), B2 v A1 (St Lucia, 3.30pm).

Tuesday, June 25: C1 v D2 (St Vincent, 3.30pm).

Knock-out rounds

Thursday, June 27: Semi-final 1 (Guyana, 1.30am), semi-final 2 (Trinidad, 3.30pm).

Saturday, June 29: Final (Barbados, 3.30pm).

Who are the previous winners?

2007 India

2009 Pakistan

2010 England

2012 West Indies

2014 Sri Lanka

2016 West Indies

2021 Australia

2022 England

Who are the favourites to win the T20 World Cup?

India 3/1

Australia 4/1

England 5/1

South Africa 7/1

New Zealand 10/1

West Indies 10/1

Pakistan 12/1

Sri Lanka 40/1

Afghanistan 40/1

Bangladesh 100/1

Bar 350/1

Odds correct as of May 22