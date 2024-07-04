AT&T Stadium to host 100th edition of East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl will play its 100th game at AT&T Stadium the Shriners Children’s officials announced on Monday.

Bob Roller, Vice President of Sports for Shriners Children’s expressed excitement at the opportunity to play in AT&T Stadium in a press release.

“We are thrilled to bring our centennial game to one of the world’s most incredible sports venues,” said Roller, “The East-West Shrine Bowl has had a transformational impact on the lives of children for a century. The nation’s best college football all-stars taking the field at AT&T Stadium is truly a fitting celebration of this historic milestone.”

Beginning in 1925 the East-West Shrine Bowl has been an all-star game among some of the best players in college football looking to showcase their skills in front of NFL front office executives and personnel. The event is the longest-running all-star college football game and has seen NFL legends like Tom Brady, John Elway and Walter Payton grace it’s fields.

The East-West Shrine Bowl operates as a charity for the Shriners Foundation which focuses on providing elite medical care to children suffering from spinal conditions, orthopedic conditions, burns and cleft lip palate regardless of families’ abilities to pay.

This year’s edition will begin at 7:00 p.m. on January 30th at AT&T Stadium and will air on the NFL Network.