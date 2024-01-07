T.J. Watt knocked out of Steelers' regular-season finale with knee injury

T.J. Watt was knocked out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular-season finale Saturday with a knee injury.

Watt was having a whale of a game against the rival Baltimore Ravens with two sacks, extending his league-leading total to 19, and three tackles for loss. But in the third quarter Watt was forced to the locker room after an accidental collision with teammate Montravius Adams.

Watt’s leg appeared to buckle awkwardly as Adams ran into him on a pass play, and Watt was shown pounding the field in pain as trainers came out to examine him. He eventually walked to the blue medical tent with some assistance and was later shown walking slowly to the Pittsburgh locker room. The Steelers ruled him out around the start of the fourth quarter.

All eyes will be on Watt's health going forward, especially if the Steelers qualify for the playoffs. That's no guarantee, but Saturday's 17-10 win to sweep the top-seeded Ravens — who rested several key players, including likely MVP Lamar Jackson — was a big step in the right direction.

The Steelers believe Watt suffered a MCL sprain but await further testing, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

#Steelers OLB TJ Watt suffered a knee injury and will NOT return to tonight's game.



This was the play:pic.twitter.com/6uqvhlEmmN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TJ Watt suffers knee injury in Steelers-Ravens game