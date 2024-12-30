Syracuse hosts Sallis and Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Syracuse after Hunter Sallis scored 26 points in Wake Forest's 73-62 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Orange have gone 6-1 at home. Syracuse is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons are 1-1 in conference play. Wake Forest is third in the ACC allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Syracuse averages 77.3 points, 12.4 more per game than the 64.9 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 67.5 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 78.8 Syracuse gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donnie Freeman is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Orange.

Sallis is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press