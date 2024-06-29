Who is Switzerland vs Italy referee Marciniak

Szymon Marciniak has been appointed as the referee for today’s EURO 2024 knock-out game between Italy and Switzerland.

The 43-year-old is regarded as one of the best officials in the world and has already refereed many relevant games in the past, including the 2023 Champions League Final between Inter and Manchester City.

Marciniak off the field controversies

He was in the spotlight before that match for off-the-field issues.

Marciniak, in fact, had been listed as a keynote speaker at a far-right rally in Poland alongside politician Slawomir Mentzen, who is known for his homophobic and anti-Semitic views.

“I have never supported nor legitimised any political party, organisation or individual politician,” Marciniak said then.

“I do, strongly and clearly, dissociate myself from any kind of radical, racist, or anti-Semitic views, statements or actions.”

Italy’s poor record with referee Marciniak

Italy didn’t win any of the previous two games officiated by Marciniak, losing 3-1 to Belgium in an international friendly in 2015 and drawing 0-0 with England in the UEFA Nations League group phase in 2022.

The Polish official was in charge of an Italian Europa League derby between Roma and Milan this past April at the Stadio Olimpico.

He gave Giallorossi defender Zeki Celik a straight red card in the first half and then decided against awarding Milan a penalty kick after an on-field VAR check.