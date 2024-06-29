Switzerland vs Italy LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Switzerland vs Italy - LIVE!

The serious business begins at Euro 2024 as the knockout stages get up and running with a last-16 clash between Switzerland and Italy this evening. After a two-day break, the action gets back up and running in Germany, with defending champions Italy looking to keep their hopes of going back-to-back alive.

Switzerland, though, have been impressive so far and were minutes away from topping Group A, only to concede a last-minute equaliser against Germany. They remain unbeaten at the tournament and now look to match their run at Euro 2020, when they reached the quarter-finals at the Euros for the first time.

Italy began their Group B campaign with a narrow win over Albania and were then beaten by Spain, leaving their qualification hopes in the balance. The Azzurri snatched a last-gasp draw with Croatia to book their place in the last-16, and victory here could set up a repeat of the last Euros final, with England potentially waiting in the quarter-finals for the winner. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Of Italy’s last 26 knockout matches at major international tournaments, 15 have gone to extra time. That includes four of their last five.

Warm-ups coming to an end, kick-off just 15 minutes away.

Reminder that the winner of this match will face either England or Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

It is, on paper at least, the easier side of the draw, with Spain, Portugal, France and Germany all out of the way until the final.

This is Italy’s first match in Berlin since the 2006 World Cup final.

It went all the way to penalties that night, as Italy edged out France to lift the World Cup trophy for the fourth time.

Fingers crossed everyone keeps their head this evening...

Switzerland have only once made it beyond the last-16 at the Euros. That was three years ago, when they were narrowly beaten on penalties by Spain in the quarter-finals.

As for Italy, the defending champions, they have plenty of experience on the big stage.

Only once since 2000 have they failed to make it to at least the quarter-finals. The Azzurri have appeared in three of the last six finals - pretty decent record!

It’s another glorious day in Berlin and the Switzerland fans are taking full advantage.

Taking their time on the march to the stadium, streets of Berlin are a sea of red.

I dare say there’s a fair bit of blue around, too...

Both sides forced into changes

16:12 , Matt Verri

Switzerland make just the one change, as Vargas comes into the side for the suspended Widmer.

Looks like that means Rieder could be filling in on the left wing.

For Italy, Mancini as expected replaces Califiori, who is also suspended.

Cristiante is preferred to Jorginho and El Shaaraway is a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup.

Italy team news

16:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Darmian, Cristante, Fagioli, Barella, Chiesa, Scamacca, El Shaarawy

Subs: Buongiorno, Gatti, Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Raspadori, Vicario, Bellanova, Retegui, Zaccagni, Cambiaso, Folorunsho, Meret, Dimarco.

Switzerland team news

15:59 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Aebischer, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder, Vargas, Ndoye, Embolo

Subs: Stergiou, Elvedi, Zakaria, Okafor, Steffen, Mvogo, Zuber, Zesiger, Sierro,Duah, Kobel, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni

Fabio Capello has been giving his thoughts ahead of kick-off.

If Italy win this match and England beat Slovakia tomorrow, we’ll have the Capello Derby in the quarter-finals...

Xhaka leads Switzerland charge

15:44 , Matt Verri

Marco Verratti’s decision last September to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Qatari club Al-Arabi immediately spelt the end of his Italy career.

While the defending European champions have been deprived of an elite, all-action midfielder, their opponents in the last 16 have no such problem.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka is the heartbeat of a team that is into the knockout stage for a sixth tournament in a row.

The ex-Arsenal man will be pivotal to his side’s chances against Italy, coming off the back of a brilliant season with Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka is now 31, approaching 130 caps, and only Andres Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo have more European Championship man-of-the-match awards since Euro 96.

Read our full preview here!

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin has urged his side to take confidence from their recent draw with Germany, as he insisted they do not need to fear Italy.

“We can’t say we’re favourites, because we’re facing Italy, but the draw against Germany has given us great confidence,” he said.

“We followed Italy’s match carefully, analysing tactics and strategy, we will delve deeper in these days. We honestly can’t wait. They are unpredictable, but we are prepared. Even from a mental point of view, we have enough quality to survive a match like this.

“In reality we don’t want to worry too much about Italy. In fact I think the opposite is true because things are working well for us.”

Croatia were heading into the last-16, Italy’s qualification hopes were in the balance...

And then Mattia Zaccagni stepped up in stoppage-time.

His equaliser earned Italy the point they needed, and left Croatia booking an early flight home.

All eyes on Berlin this evening, for the first last-16 match, before hosts Germany then take on Denmark in Dortmund later tonight.

It’s good to have the Euros back!

Standard Sport prediction

14:57 , Matt Verri

Italy’s struggles in front of goal may be exposed by a well-drilled Switzerland side which should have confidence against the big boys after a result against Germany.

This knockout tie might be a bit of a chess game... expect it to be tight!

Switzerland to win, 1-0.

Italy team news

14:50 , Matt Verri

Italy will be without key defender Riccardo Calafiori, in a significant blow.

The Bologna centre-back has so far carried his impressive Serie A form into the European Championship but two bookings have landed him with an automatic one-game suspension as the knockout phase begins.

Italy have a number of options to replace Calafiori, with Roma’s Gianluca Mancini the most likely candidate ahead of Juventus’ Federico Gatti and Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

Azzurri boss Luciano Spalletti must also decide whether to stick with the 3-5-2 formation used in the last-gasp draw against Croatia, which would also match up with Switzerland’s set-up, or return to the 4-2-3-1 system from earlier in the tournament.

In midfield, Davide Frattesi could be a more forward-thinking option than either Lorenzo Pellegrini or Jorginho. Left-back Federico Dimarco is out with a calf injury.

Predicted Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Mancini; Chiesa, Frattesi, Jorginho, Barella, Dimarco; Retegui, Zaccagni

Switzerland team news

14:41 , Matt Verri

Switzerland will be missing Silvan Widmer as they battle Italy in the last 16 at Euro 2024 today.

Mainz right-back Widmer picked up his second booking of the tournament so far in the 1-1 draw against hosts Germany in the finale of Group A last week so will be absent in Berlin.

Leonidas Stergiou of Stuttgart is expected to deputise at right wing-back instead, with the impressive Michel Aebischer on the opposite flank.

Breel Embolo started his first game of the tournament against Germany, having only recently returned from a knee injury, so should start again tonight if fully fit.

Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye should complete the front three with Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni coming off the bench.

Predicted Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

How to watch Switzerland vs Italy

14:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4:30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Euro 2024 is back!

It’s been a long two days without football, but the tournament returns and the knockout stages are here.

Switzerland vs Italy kicks the last-16 off - tough to pick a winner.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off in Berlin, which comes at 5pm BST.