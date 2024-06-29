Switzerland vs Italy: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Switzerland and Italy officially raise the curtain on the Euro 2024 knockout stages with an intriguing first last-16 showdown this evening.

The Swiss very nearly shocked hosts Germany to top their group but conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in their last game, although the shape of the draw has mitigated its effects.

Group A’s runner-up will play a team which finished second in its group anyway, with Group B’s Italy their opponents in the last 16.

A difficult era for the Azzurri since winning the last Euros received a timely boost late in their group decider as Mattia Zaccagni struck in stoppage time to snatch a point off Croatia.

But they have underwhelmed for some time now to make this a difficult-to-predict knockout tie, which of course will require extra-time and penalties if it stays level.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Switzerland vs Italy is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off today on Saturday June 29, 2024.

The match will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Defending champions Italy underwhelmed during the group stage before crucial last-gasp Croatia draw (Getty Images for FIGC)

Where to watch Switzerland vs Italy

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Switzerland vs Italy team news

Breel Embolo made his first start at the Euros against Germany having battled injury issues over recent months.

Silvan Widmer is banned so a replacement will have to be found at right wing-back. Without a natural alternative, Stuttgart centre-back Leonidas Stergiou could start with Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Steven Zuber and Michel Aebischer all options to fill in.

Luciano Spalletti brought Matteo Darmian into his back three against Croatia but Italy’s performance was hardly inspiring. But he should keep his place with Federico Dimarco injured.

At least one more change will have to be made due to Riccardo Calafiori’s suspension, which should see Roma defender Gianluca Mancini come into the XI.

Zacagni’s equaliser against Croatia could earn him a start with the Azzurri sincerely struggling for firepower.

Switzerland vs Italy prediction

Italy’s struggles in front of goal may be exposed by a well-drilled Switzerland side which should have confidence against the big boys after a result against Germany. This knockout tie might be a bit of a chess game, though.

Switzerland to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Swiss have not beaten their neighbours for over 31 years, a run lasting 11 matches.

Switzerland wins: 7

Italy wins: 29

Draws: 24

Switzerland vs Italy match odds

Switzerland to qualify: 21/20

Italy to qualify: 4/6

Odds via Coral (subject to change).