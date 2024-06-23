Switzerland vs Germany LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, starting lineups, team news, TV, prediction today

Switzerland vs Germany LIVE!

The final round of matches for the Euro 2024 group stage begin tonight with Group A wrapping up, and there is plenty still to decide. Host nation Germany have booked their knockout spot and Switzerland will almost certainly be joining them, but this clash in Frankfurt will decide who tops the group.

Victories over Scotland and Hungary have secured Germany’s status as among the certified favourites to win the Euros, but in tournament football you’re only ever as good as your last performance and a surprise defeat could shake those foundations. Julian Nagelsmann has vowed not to rotate his winning team but a number of players are one booking away from a ban.

Switzerland have a torrid record in this fixture, with nine wins to 35 defeats according to the all-time record books. Follow latest updates from Switzerland vs Germany LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Switzerland vs Germany updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Waldstadion, Frankfurt

How to watch for free: BBC Two

Switzerland team news: Embolo starts

Germany team news: Nagelsmann sticks with booked quartet

Score prediction

Adam Wharton hoping to become the next Toni Kroos

19:04 , Dom Smith

While the real Kroos is ready to face the Swiss from the start tonight, another man is hoping to emulate what the German brings to his national team.

Gareth Southgate said earlier this month that Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has what it takes to become like Kroos in midfield but for England.

Wharton was asked about Kroos yesterday and waxed lyrical about the Germany veteran.

"Even watching them, especially in the first game [against Scotland], I thought Kroos pretty much controlled the game, dropping deep, playing out and playing it forward to players they had in attack”, Wharton said. “That's where they caused a lot of damage.”

Nagelsmann sticking to a winning team

18:53 , Dom Smith

Nagelsmann has kept faith with Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt and Andrich, all of whom are one booking away from suspension. But he clearly feels it’s best to stick with a winning team.

Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz and Havertz has been the hottest front four in this tournament so far. Could be a tough night for the Swiss...

Germany starting line-up

18:50 , Dom Smith

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Switzerland starting line-up

18:47 , Dom Smith

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Rieder, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo

Germany in peerless form

18:38 , Dom Smith

Have Germany been the best team at the Euros so far? Spain and Portugal have certainly run them close, but plenty of people feel the host nation have looked most impressive after the first two rounds of matches.

After thrashing Scotland 5-1 on opening night, they beat Hungary 2-0 in their second game and could wrap up the group on maximum points with victory over Switzerland tonight.

Nagelsmann fearful pitch could cause injuries

18:25 , Dom Smith

Tonight’s game takes place at Frankfurt’s Waldstadion, where England drew 1-1 with Denmark in Group C on Thursday.

The pitch was cutting up badly in that game, and Nagelsmann yesterday admitted he fears the same could be the case tonight.

“I hope that it holds up, but I have little hope”, he said. “The grass is simply not good — very greasy, very soft.

“It is like driving with summer tyres in the winter. After the NFL games [at the stadium], the grass no longer grew well. I am not so worried in terms of playing the game, but what worries me more is in terms of injuries.

“There are players such as Jude Bellingham that we have seen have had problems and risked some serious injury.

“If you slip, you really risk getting injured. But this is the situation, these are the starting conditions. We must handle them.”

Fans gathering in Frankfurt

18:14 , Dom Smith

Plenty of excitement ahead of the final round of fixtures in Group A, where Scotland face Hungary in the group’s other game.

Germany fans are out in droves in Frankfurt this evening, gathering at fan parks like this one near to the Waldstadion.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men can complete the group on maximum points tonight if they beat the Swiss.

Germany fans gather at a fan park ahead of the match (UEFA via Getty Images)

Germany team news

18:02 , Dom Smith

Julian Nagelsmann has said he is not planning to rotate the Germany team to avoid the risk of losing players to suspension.

But Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Robert Andrich one yellow card away from suspension, so changes are a possibility.

Switzerland team news

17:51 , Dom Smith

Fabian Schar broke his nose early on but played on through the pain in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Scotland, which effectively secured Switzerland’s passage through to the round of 16.

Breel Embolo appeared off the bench and will likely start, having struggled with his fitness before the tournament but scored off the bench in the Swiss’s opening 3-1 win over Hungary.

Switzerland vs Germany match odds

17:40 , Dom Smith

Switzerland win: 9/2

Germany win: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:29 , Dom Smith

In 2012, a 5-3 friendly win saw Switzerland end a 56-year wait to beat Germany and they have since drawn their last two meetings.

Switzerland wins: 9

Germany wins: 35

Draws: 8

Switzerland vs Germany prediction

17:19 , Dom Smith

Much depends on how the Germans line up of course but the Swiss could catch them cold if they are to make changes.

Switzerland to win, 2-1.

Where to watch Switzerland vs Germany

17:09 , Dom Smith

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Switzerland vs Germany LIVE!

17:01 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Switzerland vs Germany!

Group A wraps up tonight with the hosts already through and Switzerland almost certain to join them.

A win will see the Swiss nab top spot though so there is plenty to play for at Frankfurt’s Waldstadion.

Kick-off comes at 8pm BST.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!