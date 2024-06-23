Switzerland vs Germany lineups: Euro 2024 predicted XIs, confirmed team news and injury latest

Julian Nagelsmann has said he is not planning to rotate his Germany team to avoid the risk of losing players to suspension, despite the fact they have already qualified for the last-16 ahead of facing Switzerland.

Nagelsmann is yet to change his starting line-up at Euro 2024 and wants the hosts to keep momentum going into the knockout stage.

But Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Robert Andrich one yellow card away from suspension, so changes are a possibility.

“I do think it is important to have as many players from the starting 11 on the pitch so that we stay in the rhythm,” said Nagelsmann said after a 2-0 win over Hungary secured progression to the last-16.

“Do not expect to have seven changes to the team. I can rule that out now.”

Emre Can is an option to start in midfield if Andrich does drop out, while Leroy Sane is pushing to replace Florian Wirtz on the right wing.

Niclas Fullkrug could lead the line if Kai Havertz is rested but Nagelsmann is set to keep the faith in the players that have delivered six points already.

Nagelsmann admits concerns over the state of the Frankfurt Arena pitch have left him worrying whether his players will suffer injuries.

Chunks of turf cut up when England played Denmark and it remains to be seen if that will prompt him into a few more selection alterations.

“I hope that it holds up, but I have little hope,” he said. “The grass is simply not good - very greasy, very soft.

“I am not so worried in terms of playing the game, but what worries me more is in terms of injuries. There are players such as Jude Bellingham that we have seen have had problems and risked some serious injury. If you slip, you really risk getting injured.”

Switzerland have probably already done enough to reach the knockout stage with four points from their first two games.

Breel Embolo has played very little football this season due to injuries and has come off the bench in their first two matches so far, but after playing half an hour against Scotland he could be handed a start.

Predicted Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo

Predicted Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Time and date: 8pm BST on Sunday, June 23, 2024

Venue: Waldstadion, Frankfurt

TV channel: BBC Two