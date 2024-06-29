Switzerland v Italy LIVE: Updates and team news as holders begin the last 16 at Euro 2024

(Getty Images)

Luciano Spalletti’s underwhelming Italy side will face an organised, confident Switzerland team on Saturday in the first of the last-16 matches at Euro 2024.

The Azzurri played poorly at times during the group stages, falling to a damaging defeat to Spain in their second game and needing a 98th-minute goal from Mattia Zaccagni to get a draw against Croatia to take them through.

And the round of 16 pits them against an assured Switzerland side who earned five points in Group A, with draws against Scotland and Germany following a convincing 3-1 win over Hungary in their opener.

Switzerland are no strangers to a Euros upset, having beaten France on penalties at this stage in 2021, and with both teams are evenly matched on paper, expect a close encounter in Berlin as the knockout rounds get underway.

Follow all the latest action from Switzerland vs Italy below, as well as all the latest build-up to Germany vs Denmark:

Euro 2024: Switzerland v Italy

Switzerland face Italy in the first game of the last 16 at Euro 2024, with kick-off at 5pm BST | Live on BBC One

The holders needed a 98th-minute equaliser against Croatia to book their place in the round of 16

Switzerland eased through in Group A after a win against Hungary was followed by draws against Scotland and Germany

Switzerland - Italy

Switzerland vs Italy

10:49 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first Euro 2024 knockout match between Switzerland and Italy.

Italy scraped through to the knockout stages with a last-gasp equaliser against Croatia, while Switzerland are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Stay tuned for all the latest build up, team news and coverage of the match in Berlin.