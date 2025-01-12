Swiss star Marco Odermatt wins again in World Cup giant slalom to deny teammate Loïc Meillard

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt is almost unbeatable in World Cup giant slaloms — and especially at his home classic race.

Odermatt skied at his limit in the second run Sunday to rise from third place and win at Adelboden for the fourth straight year.

It was the 15th straight World Cup giant slalom since February 2023 that Odermatt has won when he completed the race. He skied out in three others.

Victory Sunday again denied his teammate Loïc Meillard, the first-run leader who finished 0.20 seconds back without making any major mistakes.

“Today was very tough, a big fight against Loïc,” said Odermatt, who has had Meillard runner-up three times in his 15-win streak. Meillard won one of the three races Odermatt failed to finish.

Luca De Aliprandini surged from 12th fastest in the morning to place third, trailing 0.69 behind Odermatt.

Only De Aliprandini was faster than Odermatt in the second run, as the Olympic and world champion raced aggressively in fast-fading light and felt his skis clash together approaching the steep final slope.

Both Norwegian contenders, Henrik Kristoffersen and United States-born Atle Lie McGrath, crashed out early in their second runs.

Odermatt’s fourth straight win on the storied Chuenisbaergli hill matched the record of Alpine great Ingemar Stenmark from 1979-82.

Winners at Adelboden traditionally have moulds of their footprints taken which are engraved on a stone memorial in the village main street. The three skiers on the podium also get a large cowbell that they ring together in the post-race ceremony.

The 27-year-old Odermatt extended his leads in the giant slalom and overall World Cup standings in search of a fourth straight crystal trophy in both. He also leads the downhill and super-G standings ahead of races at nearby Wengen next weekend.

The classic giant slalom drew a 15,000 crowd, potentially a Sunday record at Adelboden, to the course that has featured in every season of the 58-year World Cup history.

Sunshine and blue skies in temperatures of -9 Celsius (16 Fahrenheit) replaced the thick fog and snow that shrouded the slalom on Saturday. The schedule was flipped to avoid having the giant slalom cancelled Saturday.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norway-born racer for Brazil who was second Saturday, failed to finish his first run Sunday.

The Associated Press