Swiatek beats Kasatkina but awaits WTA Finals fate

Iga Swiatek has won four French Open titles and one US Open [Getty Images]

Defending champion Iga Swiatek thrashed Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-0 at the WTA Finals - but faces an anxious wait to see if she will qualify for the semi-finals.

Polish second seed Swiatek dismantled Kasatkina - an alternate who replaced the injured Jessica Pegula on Wednesday - in only 51 minutes at the end-of-season event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, Swiatek will be knocked out if Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova beats Coco Gauff, who has already qualified, later on Thursday to reach the last four.

Five-time major champion Swiatek, recently deposed as world number one by Aryna Sabalenka, beat Krejcikova and lost to Gauff in her first two group matches.

"It was a pretty solid game. It was a good performance," said Swiatek.

On a fast surface at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, Swiatek struggled against Gauff on Tuesday.

But she played with more pace and intensity to sweep past Kasatkina, who looked underprepared after her late call-up.

"I was hitting the ball really well and picking the right shorts to play faster," said Swiatek.

Swiatek's form has dipped in recent months, with Wim Fissette, who has helped several players win Grand Slam titles, replacing Tomasz Wiktorowski as her coach two weeks ago.