Swansea and Wales' Allen could retire at end of season

FA Cup Third Round - Southampton v Swansea City

Date: Sunday 12, January Time: 16:30 GMT Coverage: MOTD Wales on BBC One Wales & iPlayer, RW & Sounds, live text & match report.

Swansea City and Wales midfielder Joe Allen says he could opt to retire from football at the end of the current season.

Allen, 34, rejoined Swansea in July 2022 after spells at Liverpool and Stoke City.

His current two-year deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 campaign and he says injuries will be a factor in his decision on whether to continue.

"I personally think about it a lot, I'm sure any player at this stage of their career always has done," Allen said when asked about retirement.

"What will happen I couldn't tell you. I'm sure it's a conversation that will be had between me and the club at some point, probably a lot later on towards the end of the season.

"It really hinges on how things go in the next few months. If I stay fit, can help the team and can still perform to a certain level then potentially [I could carry on].

"Without sounding too cynical if there's any injuries or I don't perform then it probably goes the other way."

Injuries have plagued Allen since his return to Swansea, the club for whom he made his league debut in 2007.

Having been out since early December with a leg injury, Allen come off the bench to score a late equaliser for Swansea at home to West Brom last Saturday.

"Great to be back out there. I had a frustrating little injury, nothing serious," Allen told BBC Match of the Day Wales in the build-up to his side's FA Cup third round tie away to Premier League strugglers Southampton on Sunday.

"Unfortunately with games coming thick and fast you end up losing out more than you'd expect.

"I was really looking forward to being back in the squad and getting back out on the pitch. I've managed to stay fit for a while so it was out of nowhere really.

"Sometimes that's the way it goes, there's not an obvious explanation for why it happens but it was nothing too serious, and fingers crossed between now and the end of the season I can stay fit."

Swansea are currently 12th in the Championship and are six points off the play-off places.

Having played for Swansea in the Premier League, Allen says securing a return to English football's top-flight is what Luke Williams's team are aiming for.

"In an ideal situation we have a fantastic end to the season and get ourselves in the play-offs," Allen added.

"We're all here to try and reach the Premier League.

"On the Welsh front with the World Cup Qualifiers starting, to start that campaign off with some points and some wins is what I'm asking for."

Joe Allen has won 76 senior caps for Wales [Getty Images]

Allen, having retired from Wales duty after the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, returned to the international scene last September under Craig Bellamy.

Wales begin their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in March when they are home to Kazakhstan in a group that also features Belgium, North Macedonia and Liechtenstein.

"I think it wasn't a surprise when we were drawn against them [Belgium] once again," Allen said.

"I'm sure they're sick of coming to play against us. A top team for sure.

"We've talked about them enough over the years, but they're a team with a bit of history in recent years which hopefully inspires us to get a result against them.

"With the rest of the group, we'll see how it goes.

"We've got to make sure we hit the ground running, confidence is high in the camp. Let's see what happens.

"I'm really confident this group is capable of doing something special."