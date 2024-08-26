Sven-Goran Eriksson dies - latest: Tributes pour in for former England manager

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76, his family has said. Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and revealed in January that he had “at best a year left to live”.

The first foreign manager of the English national side, Eriksson was in charge of England’s ‘golden generation’ and oversaw 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006, and also managed Manchester City, Leicester and Lazio in a lengthy career.

Eriksson was diagnosed with cancer after suffering a stroke while running near his home in Sweden. He bid a final farewell to the public in a documentary on his life, released on August 23.

Prince William, a patron of the Football Association, led tributes as he remembered Eriksson as a “true gentleman of the game”.

Sven Goran-Eriksson issued a heartbreaking final goodbye message before he died aged 76 following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former England football manager shared in January that he was approaching the end of his life and would have a year left to live in a “best case” scenario.

A statement on his official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning (26 August), surrounded by his family.

In an Amazon Prime documentary about his life, Eriksson addressed former players, coaches and supporters with a message set over Swedish countryside near his home.

“I had a good life,” Eriksson remarked.

Here are some photos from Sven-Goran Eriksson’s career:

Kasper Schmeichel said on Instagram: “It feels very strange to have to write this, and I feel like I’ve had to write too many of these over the years. It was only yesterday evening that I sat and watched the documentary about his life. And what a life! We have lost an incredible man to whom I owe a great deal. Sven was the first manager to truly believe in me and give me a chance at the highest level. He was the first manager to call me world-class and he made me feel 10 feet tall. He gave me my Premier League debut, brought me to Notts County, and finally to Leicester where I enjoyed the best time of my career. It is a great loss to football and the world. I want to thank him for everything he did for me. My thoughts are with Sven’s family and friends at this most difficult time. Rest in peace, Sven”

Michael Owen pays tribute to former manager

Former England striker Michael Owen said on X: "Rest In Peace Sven-Goran Eriksson. One of the very best and a man who will be sadly missed by everyone in the world of football."

Rest In Peace Sven-Göran Eriksson.



— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) August 26, 2024

Former FA Executive Adrian Bevington said, reported by the BBC: “Such sad news. Sven was a wonderful person. I owe him a lot and he will be greatly missed by so many. Sincere condolences to his family. Sven you lived a great life and were such a positive person to be around. Despite a crisis or 2 we always smiled. RIP.”

Tributes planned for England’s match in September

England have announced their plans to pay tribute to Sven-Goran Eriksson.

England said on X: “Always in our hearts. We will celebrate the life of Sven-Goran Eriksson at Wembley Stadium when England play Finland on Tuesday 10 September.”

Liverpool add to the tributes

Sven Goran-Eriksson was achieved a lifetime’s ambition when he was invited by Liverpool to manage the side during a charity match with Ajax.

Eriksson spent time at the club’s training group and meeting then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool said on X: “ Rest in peace, Sven-Göran Eriksson. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sven’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Former England goalkeeper David James was sharing his memories on BBC Radio 5 Live and said: “When Sven Goran-Eriksson took over the England job I had played the previous game and I didn’t have the best of games. He pulled me to one side for the next match and said ‘I am going to play David [Seaman]’.

“He then said, ‘you are really young and you’ll have pretty of opportunity in the future’ - he then picked me a number of times, including Euro 2004.

“One thing I used to laugh at - when we used to watch videos of the opposition, quite often the goalkeeper would make a mistake and he’d say, ‘he won’t be playing next game!’.

“The way he dropped me, he was always honest and straight - he gave you a belief there would be another opportunity.”

British Prime Minster expressed his feelings

Sir Kier Starmer said on X: "Deeply saddened to hear that Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. He will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to English football which brought joy to so many over the years. Our thoughts are with his family."

Deeply saddened to hear that Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away.



He will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to English football which brought joy to so many over the years.



— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 26, 2024

Tottenham said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former England manager Sven-Gran Eriksson. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Club are with Sven’s friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sven.”

Everton said: “Everyone at Everton send our condolences to the family and friends of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson following his passing at the age of 76. Rest in peace, Sven.”

England said on X: "We are deeply saddened that Sven-Goran Eriksson, who managed the Three Lions from 2001 to 2006, has passed away aged 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Sven. You will be greatly missed."

We are deeply saddened that Sven-Göran Eriksson, who managed the #ThreeLions from 2001 to 2006, has passed away aged 76.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.



— England (@England) August 26, 2024

We have already brought you tributes from Gothenburg and Manchester City, but his other former clubs have also paid tribute.

Benfica said on X: “It is with deep regret that Sport Lisboa e Benfica mourns the death of Sven-Goran Eriksson, at 76 years of age. Rest in peace, Mister.”

Fiorentina said: “Fiorentina joins the [football] family in mourning the passing of Sven Göran Eriksson.”

While Sampdoria chose the more simple: “Ciao Sven,” accompanied by a blue heart.

Statement from Sven-Goran Eriksson’s children: “Our father Sven-Göran Eriksson fell asleep peacefully in his home at Björkefors outside Sunne this morning. He has for a long time fought bravely with his illness, but now it came to an end.

“Our thoughts go out to Sven-Goran’s father Sven; girlfriend Yaniseth and her son Alcides; to his brother Lasse and wife Jumnong, as well as to all good friends and acquaintances in Sweden and around the world.

“Dad told us at the beginning of this year about his serious illness and received an amazing response from friends and football fans around Europe. He was invited to several football teams in England, Italy, Portugal and Sweden. They shared their love for football and for dad. It was unforgettable for both him and us. He expressed his appreciation and joy and stated that such beautiful words are usually only uttered when someone has died.”

“I get to hear it while I’m alive and I’m incredibly grateful for that. The heart beats twice and the tears come. I have had the best job in the world and I was happy every day for long periods. It’s been fantastic,” he said.

“We have shared his gratitude and got to experience the wonderful meetings between him, football and all his friends. We thank everyone for these positive memories and your support during his illness.

“We hope that you will remember Svennis as the good and positive person he always was both in public and at home with us.”

Lina and Johan Eriksson

IFK Göteborg: “When Svennis came to IFK Göteborg in 1979, he made a huge impression on Swedish football. Also abroad, he lined up successes with Benfica, Roma, Sampdoria and Lazio – to name a few.

“We remember Svennis for that, but we also remember him for his warmth, curiosity, openness and joy. Thanks for all the memories, Svennis. We will never forget you.”

Manchester City, another of Eriksson’s former clubs, have added to the commemorations, tweeting: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Göran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace, Sven.” Lazio, where Eriksson had an enormously successful spell between 1997 and 2001, tweeted an image of their former manager accompanied by the message: “Thank you for everything you’ve done for us, mister.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game."

— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 26, 2024

Here is the statement from Sven-Goran Eriksson’s family earlier today:

“After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family. The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong. The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted. Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com “

The FA were among the first to pay their tribute, with chief executive officer Mark Bullingham saying in a statement: "This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories. No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven’s guidance.

“Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game.

"On behalf of my colleagues at The FA, past and present, our thoughts are with his friends and family today. He will be much missed, and we will pay tribute to him when we play Finland at Wembley next month.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson: The failed alchemist of England’s ‘Golden Generation’ with a career of two halves

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s unassuming nature could camouflage the extraordinary nature of his footballing life. He went from being a 27-year-old assistant manager in the Swedish third division to England’s first foreign manager and one of the most successful coaches of his generation.

In England, he will be mostly remembered for the ultimately underwhelming end to tournaments, the supposedly Golden Generation stumbling in three consecutive quarter-finals, and the sense of what might have been – though his successors, Steve McClaren and Fabio Capello, fared worse with the same players – but his feats before then give him a strong case to be Sweden’s greatest manager. He was one of the finest anywhere in the two decades before receiving a call from his agent, Athole Still, who he assumed was joking when he asked if Eriksson was interested in the England post.

Sven-Goran Eriksson: More than just England’s Golden Generation’s failed alchemist

Sven-Goran Eriksson, manager of England’s golden generation, dies aged 76

Sven-Goran Eriksson, the manager in charge of England’s ‘golden generation’ during the early 2000s, has died aged 76.

Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year after suffering a stroke while out running near his home in Sweden. He told a Swedish radio station in January that he had “at best a year left to live”.

Eriksson bid a final farewell to the public in an Amazon Prime Video documentary on his life, released on August 23, in which he said: “I hope you will remember me as a positive guy”.

His death was confirmed by his family on Monday.

Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England manager dies aged 76

