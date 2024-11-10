Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Ipswich

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League games this season, against a variety of guests.

For week 11 he takes on Mylee and Tate from CBBC football drama Jamie Johnson FC (JJFC), which is set in the world of an elite academy at fictional Premier League club Hawx United.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I got a lot of stick for saying I supported Nottingham Forest last week - as well as a few of the clubs that I played for; Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic - and regular BBC Radio 5 live listeners will know that I have been accused of having Tottenham as another one of my teams.

They aren't, but I make no apologies for being a fan of Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and his style of expansive football. At times it is crazy, with the risks they take, but I love watching it.

My Canaries connection means no-one is going to ever mistake me for an Ipswich fan, so this may shock a few people, but I felt sorry for them last week.

They have briefly come out of Norwich's shadow to reach the Premier League and are desperate for their first win of the season, but they were on the wrong end of a couple of shocking late decisions in their draw with Leicester.

They have the advantage of not having European football this week - they have not had to worry about that for more than 20 years - while Tottenham played Galatasaray in Turkey on Thursday.

I still think Spurs will win, though, and Ipswich will be back in the Championship with Norwich next season.

Mylee's prediction: I don’t think Ipswich will keep Tottenham out. 3-1.

Tate's prediction: As an Arsenal fan, I know what I want to happen! I didn’t want to put Tottenham winning, so I have gone for a draw. 0-0.

