Suspect in deaths of ex-NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew pleads not guilty

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed while biking near their childhood home the day before their sister’s wedding last fall

The man who has been charged with killing former NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, last fall pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and turned down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison, according to The Associated Press .

The Gaudreau brothers were killed while biking on a road near their childhood home in New Jersey on Aug. 29, just one day before their sister’s wedding. Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.

Sean M. Higgins, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident.

Higgins pleaded not guilty to the charges in a New Jersey court on Tuesday. His lawyers said in a statement that they hope to prove the incident was not due to “malfeasance,” but rather from “a combination of uniquely unfortunate circumstances unlikely to ever occur again,” per The Associated Press.

Police said that Higgins had a blood-alcohol level of .087, which is above the New Jersey legal limit to drive, and that he failed a field sobriety test. He had been driving aggressively at the time of the incident, police said, and had sped up to move around multiple cars when he struck the Gaudreaus. Prosecutors said that Higgins had a history of road rage, and was driving around for two hours that day after having an “upsetting conversation with his mother.”

Johnny spent 11 seasons playing in the NHL. He was gearing up to start his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets this fall after spending the first nine of his career with the Calgary Flames.

The Blue Jackets honored Gaudreau throughout their home opener in October. The Flames followed suit in December in their first matchup against each other. Members of the Gaudreau family were in attendance at that contest, and both teams joined them on the ice for the ceremonial puck drop before the game.

Johnny and Matthew, you are always in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/nVq75TD6I3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 4, 2024

It’s unclear when Higgins will be due in court next, though his case will start working toward trial.