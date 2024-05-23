Suspect Arrested in Shooting that Injured Auburn Player Brian Battie and Killed His Brother Tommie

Battie is "still on a ventilator," Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze wrote Monday

AP Photo/Stew Milne Brian Battie in September 2023

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday, May 22 in the Sarasota, Fla. shooting that left Auburn player Brian Battie seriously injured and his brother, Tommie Battie, dead, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Darryl Bernard Brookins, 28, was arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of a U.S. Marshals Task Force, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be booked at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot in Sarasota at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. When they arrived at the scene, Tommie, 24, was found dead. Four others were taken to nearby hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Darryl Bernard Brookins

Brian, 22, was one of the injured victims, reports the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The other victims have not been identified.

On Monday, May 20, the running back’s former coach, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, asked for prayers in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

“Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie. There was a set back last night and he’s still on a ventilator,” Freeze wrote.

AP Photo/Butch Dill Brian Battie in November 2023

Brian began his collegiate career at South Florida, where he spent three seasons before transferring to Auburn. Tommie also played cornerback in high school, the Herald-Tribune reports.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the Battie family with funeral and medical expenses for Tommie and Brian, respectively. It has raised over $97,00 so far.

“It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through,” the GoFundMe reads. “Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep the entire Battie family in your thoughts and prayers during this time of heartbreak. Thank you in advance for your loving kindness.”

