Surprise Liverpool deals look fishy after SHOCK new Jurgen Klopp claims

Shock new claims about Jurgen Klopp and his deal with Red Bull make some Liverpool deals look incredibly fishy. They certainly make the claims look true.

Jurgen Klopp has a new job, as you may have heard. He's the new Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull - a job he'll take up in January.

It hasn't gone down well. This is an incredibly controversial move, especially in Germany. Red Bull essentially stands for everything that is wrong about modern football over there - a soulless corporation using a national pastime to sell energy drinks.

The fact that Klopp, of all people, would now devote his career to selling those energy drinks is a slap in the face. Borussia Dortmund fans are outraged - even some of their former players.

Liverpool fans have taken it a little better but a report on Friday certainly threatened any positive sentiment. German tabloid Tz claims that Klopp actually agreed to take the role at Red Bull back in 2022 - agreed to eventually take up the job in 2025, that is.

This was around the time he signed a new Liverpool contract until 2026, one he wouldn't actually see out. Are they true, though? It's impossible to say.

But certain deals now look very fishy.

Liverpool and RB Salzburg

Coincidentally, Klopp will be linking up with names he knows. Pep Lijnders is the manager of RB Salzburg, of course, after surprisingly being named manager there in the summer.

He took Vitor Matos there as an assistant - a role he had under Klopp alongside Lijnders. Salzburg also signed Bobby Clark for £10m, before loaning another of Klopp's favourite youngsters - Stefan Bajcetic.

It was undoubtedly surprising to see so many names from Liverpool head to Salzburg in the summer. While that can all be argued away as sensible - Liverpool have been one of the world's best teams under Klopp, after all, and why wouldn't you want a piece of that? - it all seems remarkably coincidental now that the Reds' former boss is joining Red Bull.

And it looks downright fishy in light of reports that Klopp may have planned a move to Red Bull for years. Has this all been moving in the background for a while?

It does all fit together a little too sweetly.

Jürgen Klopp Red Bull

