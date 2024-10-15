Surging welterweights Bryan Battle, Randy Brown booked for UFC 310 matchup
Surging welterweights Bryan Battle and Randy Brown will throw down at UFC 310.
Battle meets Brown on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+). Both fighters confirmed the news on social media after an initial report from Battle's management, Iridium Sports Agency.
Winner of 10 of his past 12, Battle (11-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is coming off a second-round Performance of the Night knockout of Kevin Jousset last month at UFC Fight Night 243. The Season 29 "Ultimate Fighter" winner has finished his past four wins.
Brown (19-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) is 7-1 in his past eight fights. After a Performance of the Night knockout of Muslim Salikhov in February, Brown defeated Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos by unanimous decision at UFC 302 in June.
More UFC!
Best UFC Odds, Betting Sites & Promos for Oct. 2024 - Top Bonuses & More for UFC Betting
Mike Valle: Shavkat Rakhmonov 'a great code to crack' for Belal Muhammad at UFC 310
After 'smart' win over Niko Price, Themba Gorimbo lobbies for Diaz-Luque fill-in role
UFC 309 odds: Jon Jones swells to massive betting favorite with Stipe Miocic fight one month away
Dana White's Contender Series 76 live updates and official results (8 p.m. ET)
The current UFC 310 lineup now includes:
Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov – for welterweight title
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – for flyweight title
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque
Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith
Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez
Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
Bryan Battle vs. Randy Brown
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 310.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Surging welterweights Bryan Battle, Randy Brown booked for UFC 310 matchup