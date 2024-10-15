Surging welterweights Bryan Battle, Randy Brown booked for UFC 310 matchup

.

Surging welterweights Bryan Battle and Randy Brown will throw down at UFC 310.

Battle meets Brown on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+). Both fighters confirmed the news on social media after an initial report from Battle's management, Iridium Sports Agency.

Winner of 10 of his past 12, Battle (11-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is coming off a second-round Performance of the Night knockout of Kevin Jousset last month at UFC Fight Night 243. The Season 29 "Ultimate Fighter" winner has finished his past four wins.

Brown (19-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) is 7-1 in his past eight fights. After a Performance of the Night knockout of Muslim Salikhov in February, Brown defeated Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos by unanimous decision at UFC 302 in June.

The current UFC 310 lineup now includes:

Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov – for welterweight title

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – for flyweight title

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez

Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin

Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van

Bryan Battle vs. Randy Brown

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 310.

