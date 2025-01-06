Supercoppa: Inter vs. Milan – Probable line-ups and where to watch

Both Inter and Milan will have to do without some of their star players for Monday evening’s Supercoppa Italiana final in Riyadh.

Simone Inzaghi will have to name a starting line-up without leading goalscorer Marcus Thuram, who trained individually on Monday following his substitution at half-time of the 2-0 win over Atalanta in the semi-final.

Joaquin Correa had been tipped to start in Thuram’s absence, but he was also absent from the first-team group training over the weekend, which leaves Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi as the expected centre-forwards.

Mehdi Taremi Lautaro Martinez Inter-Crvena Zvezda. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Aside from the strikers, Inzaghi is expected to name the same team as the one from the Atalanta semi-final.

Milan, meanwhile, are still expected to be without Rafael Leao. Mattia Gabbia will not be involved due to illness, which probably means another start together for Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw at centre-back.

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 05: Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Real Madrid C.F. and AC Milan at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Sergio Conceicao reportedly tested two possible starting line-ups during his training session on Sunday, one in a 4-2-3-1, and another in a 4-4-2. Sky Sport Italia predict that the Rossoneri are most likely to stick with the 4-2-3-1 shape that worked out well in the end during the 2-1 win over Juventus in the semi-final on Friday night.

Kick-off in the Supercoppa Italiana final is due at 19.00 GMT.

Inter vs. Milan: Probable line-ups

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; L. Martinez, Taremi.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, T. Hernandez; Musah, Fofana; Pulisic, Reijnders, A. Jimenez; Morata.

Where to watch Inter vs. Milan Supercoppa Italiana final

Monday’s Supercoppa Italiana final will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1 and online through Premier Sports Player. Supporters in Italy will be able to tune in for free on Canale 5. Those in the USA will be able to watch online through Paramount+.

Join us for all the pre-match build-up, in-game coverage and post-match reactions on the Football Italia LIVEBLOG.