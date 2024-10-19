Superb Rasmus Hojlund spearheads Man United to brilliant 2-1 comeback win vs. Brentford



Manchester United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Ethan Pinnock gave the visitors the lead just before the break, as he shook off his marker and rose highest to head in a cross from the corner flag.

United came flying out of the blocks from the restart and got their reward almost immediately as Alejandro Garnacho guided in a brilliant ball from Marcus Rashford.

Rasmus Hojlund would go on to to complete the comeback just after the hour mark, producing a sensational chipped finish that frankly, Mark Flekken had no chance of keeping out.

United managed 11 shots on target from their total 23 cracks at goal. Brentford on the other hand had eight shots but only two required Andre Onana to intervene.

The Red Devils put together 489 passes with a pass accuracy of 83%. In comparison, Thomas Frank’s men strung nine fewer passes but with a slightly better pass completion rate of 84%.

United had 51% possession to the Bees’ 49% share of the ball.

One of the club’s outstanding performers vs. Brentford was Hojlund, who arguably had his best game in a United shirt.

He held up the ball well, linked up play and was much more involved in terms of trying to get on the score sheet. It was therefore well deserved that he grabbed the winning goal to secure all three points for his side.

The Dane had a decent 70% pass accuracy to his name.

He registered six touches inside the Brentford box – evidence of just how much involved he was in United’s attacking play.

Hojlund won three of the five ground duels he contested. He also embarked on three dribbles, with two of them being successful.

The 21-year-old fired two shots at Flekken and beat the Brentford goalkeeper on one occasion.

Rasmus Højlund’s game by numbers vs. Brentford (72 minutes): 70% pass accuracy

6 touches in the box

5 ground duels contested

3 ground duels won

3 attempted take-ons

2 successful take-ons

2 shots

1 goal Took his goal well and caused problems throughout. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hxELudr7Ii — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 19, 2024

Hopefully, Hojlund builds on this performance and kicks on up a few extra levels. United’s next assignment will see them travel to Turkey, where they will face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images





